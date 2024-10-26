Can Shami still make it? How Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana made it to India BGT squad? Where's Axar? All questions answered

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday, named an 18-member squad for the tour of Australia for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which will begin on November 22 with the opener in Perth. Rohit Sharma will lead the squad, with Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy. However, the captain will miss one of the first two matches of the series, and hence the selectors added uncapped opener Abhimanyu Easwaran. Two other players who will be looking to make their debut in the format are fast bowler Harshit Rana and allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. India picked an 18-member squad for the Australia Test series

Ahead of the long tour, which also includes an India A series for the uncapped players and an intra-squad practice match, we take a look at the key takeaways from the squad announcement.

Can Mohammed Shami still make it?

The veteran India fast bowler, who has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup final last November owing to an ankle injury and later went under the knife in February earlier this year, admitted that he was pain-free when asked by the media last Monday. In fact, on Friday, half an hour before BCCI's announcement, Shami shared a video where he was seen bowling in the Chinnaswamy nets.

However, it seems BCCI do not want to rush into getting Shami back in the international fold, even with India's WTC final qualification at stake, especially after he suffered a swollen knee earlier this month during his recovery from ankle surgery at the NCA. But hope is not lost for Shami.

On Thursday, The Indian Express reported that Shami is likely to make a return to competitive action on November 6 and play two Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal - against Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. And if the fast bowler can prove his match fitness, the selectors could include him for the Australia series.

How did Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana make the India squad?

Nitish and Harshit have been part of India's white-ball setup since earlier this summer after impressing the selectors with their performance in IPL 2024. However, while Nitish made his debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this month, Harshit has yet to earn the India cap.

According to a PTI report, Harshit's inclusion was down to India head coach Gautam Gambhir's insistence after the fast bowler managed to impress the former India opener during the latter's stint as a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. Harshit, who featured in just nine First-Class matches, picking 36 wickets, finished with 19 scalps in the last IPL season in 13 matches, the most among uncapped players and fifth-highest overall.

“Harshit Rana has been completely Gautam Gambhir's choice. He has been pushing his case for the longest time since the start of the Sri Lanka tour. He was also kept as a reserve bowler. Since he is younger and quicker than both Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar, he has pipped them to the final squad,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Nitish, on the other hand, has played only 21 First-Class matches, scoring 708 runs at 21.45 with a century and two fifties, and picked 55 wickets, comprising two five-wicket hauls. However, the report added that his inclusion was more a desperate call with India still in search for a seam-bowling all-rounder in the format since Hardik Pandya's last appearance in 2018.

“Nitish is a work in progress but if India are to bring in balance, they need their fourth seamer to be an all-rounder. Hence Nitish is a desperate choice going by his IPL and Bangladesh series performance,” the source said.

Where's Axar Patel? What happened to Kuldeep Yadav?

If selectors have kept the ongoing Pune Test in perspective, where Washington Sundar picked up 11 wickets, including a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, it is most likely that Axar Patel has fallen below the pecking order. Not to forget, Sundar also offers flexibility to his batting prowess, having scored a 150 for Tamil Nadu earlier this month batting at No. 3.

The selectors have sided with Sundar for the Australia Tests, with the PTI report indicating that he could even be ahead of R Ashwin in the pecking order if India do require two spinners in a match, with Ravindra Jadeja being the primary option. Axar, hence, had to miss out because he would have been one spinner too many with Jadeja already in the side.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep missed as he has been advised of long-term rehabilitation for his groin injury by the BCCI.