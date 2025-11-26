India surrender in Guwahati as South Africa inflict worst-ever home defeat to win first series in 25 years

There was more hope than expectation. Hope for a show of character. Hope for resilience. Hope for better application. If not for anything else, then in retaliation for an unnecessary "really wanted to make them grovel" jibe from the opposition head coach. But cricket matches are not won, or even drawn, on hope. It needs all of the above and a bit of class. Dare we say, barring some brief spark from Ravindra Jadeja, India showed none. Their meek surrender on Day 5 in the second Test against South Africa rang loud in the empty stands of the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. South Africa's Simon Harmer (L) celebrates with teammate Ryan Rickelton(AFP)

Having an improbable task of batting out four sessions, India were bundled out for 140 in their second innings as South Africa won the second Test by 408 runs to not only sweep India but also win their first Test series here since 1999-2000.

This was India's biggest Test defeat at home (by margin of runs) and their fifth loss in the last seven Tests at home.

Simon Harmer, by far the best South African spinner to tour India, once again proved unplayable on a deteriorating fifth-day surface with his maiden five-wicket haul. Set a monumental 549, India’s hopes of resistance quickly faded under Harmer’s relentless pressure.

Harmer, who claimed eight wickets in Kolkata, continued his remarkable run by taking 6 for 37 in 23 overs, exploiting every bit of turn and unpredictable bounce the Barsapara pitch offered. While Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja found little assistance across the two innings, Harmer appeared to be operating on an entirely different surface—his accuracy, revolutions, and flight dismantling India’s top order with clinical precision.

The track, widely considered one of the finest Test surfaces produced in India in recent times, rewarded batters with sound technique and discipline, challenged pacers to hit probing lengths, and allowed spinners with true guile to dominate. Harmer embraced the conditions perfectly, running through India’s morning resistance before adding two more key strikes in the session.

The collapse began early when Kuldeep Yadav—who showed admirable grit during a 38-ball stay—was beaten by a classical off-spinner’s delivery that drifted in and straightened to hit timber. Minutes later, debutant Dhruv Jurel endured the disappointment of a pair when a Harmer slider kissed the edge and flew comfortably to Aiden Markram at first slip.

India’s lone spark came from Rishabh Pant, who briefly counterpunched by launching Keshav Maharaj into the stands. But with the surface offering venomous turn and unpredictable bounce, even Pant’s audacity could not sustain him. Harmer delivered a rising off-break that leapt unexpectedly, striking the shoulder of Pant’s bat and looping to Markram, leaving India deeper in trouble.

At the other end, Sai Sudharsan endured a marathon, luck-ridden stay at the crease—surviving three clear dismissals, a nick off a Jansen no-ball, and a shelled catch in the slips.

His luck ran out soon after the first session when he tried to defend an innocuous half-volley from Senuran Muthusamy, only to get an outside edge.

Washington Sundar showed some resistance, briefly reigniting the hopes of an Oval-like miracle with Jadeja at the other end but Harmer produced another beauty that bounced from length to get him nicked at slips, where Aiden Markram took his 9th catch of the match - a world record.

Harmer's next victim was Nitish Reddy, who gloved one to the keeper while attempting a reverse sweep. Running out of partners, Jadeja decided to go for the big shots but was out stumped off Keshav Maharaj's bowling for a well-made 54. Among all Indian batters, Jadeja was the only one who appeared to have a clear game plan on how to tackle the South African bowlers.

Mohammed Siraj was the last man to fall four balls later. The blinder of a one-handed catch that Marco Jansen took on the long on boundary summed up the gulf between the two sides in this lopsided series.