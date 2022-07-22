India to host South Africa and Australia for T20I series before 2022 T20 World Cup, confirms Sourav Ganguly

India have a jam-packed schedule awaiting them as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday confirmed two more fixtures before the Rohit Sharma-led side leaves for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia in October. Both the fixtures will be played in the T20I format to ensure Team India's complete preparation for the big tournament.

India had suffered a heartbreaking and forgettable group-stage exit in the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE. They won three in a row in the group stage, but their defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand that preceded the streak ensured their early exit.

The management doesn't want to leave any stone unturned for the 2022 edition of the tournament as they have added two more three-match T20I contest for the Indian side which will be played in September and October. While the dates and venues are yet to be confirmed, Ganguly confirmed the fixtures after the Board's Apex Council on Thursday.

“We will host SA and Australia for three T20Is each before going for the T20 World Cup. South Africa will come to India after concluding their ongoing England tour (in September). All those venues which didn’t get to stage a game against SA- Ranchi, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore, Mohali- will host T20Is against SA and Australia,” Ganguly told the media.

India had recently hosted the Proteas side, which was their first assignment after IPL 2022. The five-match series had ended in a 2-2 draw after the decider was washed out.

Meanwhile, India will be playing their first ever bilateral series against Australia since January 2021 when the Men in Blue had travelled Down Under.

