India to host South Africa women cricket team for multi-format series from June 16: Check full schedule

India will host South Africa women’s cricket team for a multi-format series, including a Test match after almost a decade, from June 16 and July 9. India will host South Africa women’s cricket team for a multi-format series(BCCI)

The series will consist of a Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

The one-dayers will be played at Bengaluru, while the one-off Test and T20Is will be held at Chennai, as earlier reported by PTI on May 3. The two teams last played a Test back in November 2014.

The series will begin with a one-day warm up match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where the visitors will take on the Board President’s XI on June 13.

The ODIs are a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022–2025.

The ODIs will start at 1.30 PM while the T20Is are scheduled to begin from 7 PM.

The white-ball format matches were originally a part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) in late 2023, but they had to be pushed ahead because of the 50-over Mens' ODI World Cup held in India last year.

However, the Test match is an addition to the fixture and a part of the initiative by the BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) to give more impetus to women's cricket in the traditional format.

It may be recalled that India had played a Test each against England and Australia at Mumbai in December last year, winning them by 347 runs and eight wickets respectively.

India vs SA (women) schedule:

June 13: SA vs BP’s XI, Bengaluru (warm-up).

June 16: 1st ODI, Bengaluru

June 19: 2nd ODI, Bengaluru

June 23: 3rd ODI, Bengaluru

June 28-July 1: One off Test, Chennai

July 5: 1st T20I, Chennai

July 7: 2nd T20I, Chennai

July 9: 3rd T20I, Chennai.