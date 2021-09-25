India to play one Test in England in 2022- Report

The England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) have reportedly confirmed plans to play a Test match during the 2022 summer in England. The development comes after the fifth India-England Test was abandoned due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Team India camp earlier this month.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, at the present stage, it has been not confirmed whether the said Test will be a standalone contest or the fifth Test of the Test series.

ALSO READ| ‘He’s a master of how to get the best out of bowlers’: Parthiv lauds Dhoni’s captaincy after CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

When the Test was declared abandoned, a series of blame games began with several stakeholders and experts holding India responsible for the start of the outbreak. Moreover, ECB reported a major financial loss. Should the Test happen, it will help the ECB to recover a majority of it.

The report also stated that earlier discussions explored the possibility of the two teams playing two additional T20Is. As it is, India will be in England in 2022 for a white-ball tour. Should the aforementioned Test go ahead, it could possibly be considered as the fifth and final Test of the uncompleted series.

The first four Tests of the series yielded top-class cricket from both teams. India were denied a genuine shot at winning the Test after rain played spoilsport at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

India then scripted a memorable win in the second Test at Lord's by picking up all 10 England wickets on the final day to win the game by 151 runs and take a 1-0 lead.

The hosts struck back instantly in the third game by thrashing India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series at Headingley. India regained the lead and went ahead 2-1 after clinching the fourth Test by 157 runs at The Oval.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON