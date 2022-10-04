India to renew rivalry with Pakistan in South Africa as ICC announces schedule of Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Team India is all set to renew their iconic rivalry with traditional rivals Pakistan in the forthcoming edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. On Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announce the schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The forthcoming edition of the ICC event will be hosted by South Africa next year. The last two spots of the showpiece event have been filled by Bangladesh and Ireland.

Defending champions Australia will feature in Group 1 while Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India is pitted in Group 2 at the 2023 World Cup. Australia will meet New Zealand in its World Cup opener on February 11. India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in its World Cup opener. The high-profile meeting between India and Pakistan will take place on February 12.

Here is the complete schedule of the ICC Women's World Cup 2023:

10 February - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Cape Town

11 February - West Indies v England - Paarl

11 February - Australia v New Zealand - Paarl

12 February - India v Pakistan - Cape Town

12 February - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - Cape Town

13 February - Ireland v England - Paarl

13 February - South Africa v New Zealand - Paarl

14 February - Australia v Bangladesh - Gqeberha

15 February - West Indies v India - Cape Town

15 February - Pakistan v Ireland - Cape Town

16 February - Sri Lanka v Australia - Gqeberha

17 February - New Zealand v Bangladesh - Cape Town

17 February - West Indies v Ireland - Cape Town

18 February - England v India - Gqeberha

18 February- South Africa v Australia - Gqeberha

19 February - Pakistan v West Indies - Paarl

19 February - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Paarl

20 February - Ireland v India - Gqeberha

21 February - England v Pakistan - Cape Town

21 February - South Africa v Bangladesh - Cape Town

Knockout phase of the World Cup

23 February - Semi-final 1 at Cape Town

24 February - Semi-final 2 at Cape Town

The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is a 10-team tournament which is scheduled for a kickstart on 10 February 2023. Hosts South Africa will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on 10 February 2023. Group stage matches of the ICC Women's World Cup 2023 will take place in Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha. Cape Town will host all knockout matches of the elite tournament. The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will enter the semi-final stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup. The summit clash of the 2023 Women's World Cup will take place on February 27 in Cape Town.

