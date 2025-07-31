India U19 squad for tour of Australia announced: Vaibhav Suryavanshi the headliner, Ayush Mhatre retains captaincy

The BCCI have announced the latest squad for India’s U-19 unit, ahead of the tour of Australia later this year. Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre continues to take the responsibility of captaincy for the ODI and Test teams, while 14-year-old upcoming superstar Vaibhav Suryavanshi remains the biggest draw, and will be given the chance to show his ability on Australian pitches. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre will be back in action for India U19 as they tour Australia for a multi-format series.

Around the dynamic opening duo of Mhatre and Suryavanshi remains the core of the team that performed strongly in England this summer, including vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra as well standout performers Abhigyan Kundu with the gloves and all-rounder RS Ambrish.

India U19 squad for tour of Australia

India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan

India are set for three Youth ODIs, the first of which will begin on September 21. All three matches of the series will be played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, as will the first of two Youth Tests. The second match of the Youth Test series, where the games will be four days long, will take place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

Suryavanshi already has a taste of success against the Australians, having plundered a 58-ball century in their Youth Test in Chennai in 2024, in his signature attacking and flourishing style. However, he will want to prove his mettle in red ball cricket after having a quiet pair of matches in England this month.

However, Suryavanshi was the top-scorer and on top form in the Youth ODIs, where he was top-scorer in the five-match series as India U19 won the series 3-2. Mhatre, meanwhile, top-scored in the two Tests with 340 runs, as both matches ended in well-contested draws. The batter, who already represents Mumbai at a senior level in the domestic circuit, will retain captaincy duties as well.

India U19 tour of Australia schedule

3-match Youth ODI series

September 21: 1st Youth ODI, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

September 24: 2nd Youth ODI, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

September 26: 3rd Youth ODI, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

2-match Youth Test series

September 30-October 3: 1st Youth Test, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

October 7-10: 2nd Youth Test, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay