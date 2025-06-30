IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score, 2nd ODI: India starlets try to repeat the trick after battering ENG U19 in series opener

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score, 2nd ODI: A grand summer of cricketing action in England for India’s various teams continues, with the men’s U-19 unit looking to build on their success in the first Youth ODI against their hosts as they prepare to lock horns for the second of this five match series. After their thumping victory in Hove saw them take a 1-0 lead, the idea will to keep that sort of powerful, clinical performance going in the first of two matches at Northampton’s County Ground....Read More

In the first match of this series, India U-19 were truly dominant, chasing down a small score with 26 of their 50 overs to spare. While Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the headlines as he tore apart the English bowling to score 48 off just 19 deliveries, it was a victory built on the bowling effort. India managed to restrict the young England U-19 team to just 174 all-out, with only opener Isaac Mohammed and Andrew Flintoff’s son Rocky Flintoff managing any scores of note. The younger Flintoff impressed with a patient 50, but had no partners sticking around at the other end: three Indian bowlers took two wickets each, while spinner Kanish Chouhan took three wickets to sweep through the England batting.

Suryavanshi has shown his devastating power and incredible bat swing at the senior level in the IPL already, and headlines this young Indian team, so it was no surprise to see him whack five sixes in the innings to get India going. The team’s captain Ayush Mhatre somewhat missed out, having to play a quieter role than he did in the IPL as his opening partner went all-guns-blazing down at the other end: both batters will want to chance to bat longer in the second ODI, and show off what they really have up their sleeves. They are two of the most promising talents in Indian cricket, and even Indian fans will want to see more from them.

But beyond these relatively established names, it is a chance for young players on both sides to start earning a name for themselves and to show that they are truly the best of their age bracket when it comes to their respective countries: Thomas Rew captains his team, just as his older brother James captained the England Lions against India A, and will be seeking a bounce-back victory for him and his boys. But will India just have too much batting firepower? In a 50-over game, consistent cricket will be the key.