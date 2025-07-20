IND U19 vs ENG U19 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi plans to continue blitz; all eyes on young batter
IND U19 vs ENG U19 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: India U19 and England U19 will square off in the second unofficial Youth Test in Chelmsford. After the first match of the two-game series ended in a draw, both sides have everything to play for. The visitors will look to end the tour on a high after having previously won the ODI series 3-2. After a thrilling finish in the first unofficial Test, India U19 and England U19 are set to clash again in the second and final four-day match at Chelmsford. The young Indian side impressed with both bat and ball, showcasing depth and resilience. All eyes will be on India’s captain, Ayush Mhatre, who scored a century in the first innings of the first Test....Read More
The first unofficial Test saw a run-scoring spree as both India and England piled on the runs. However, the biggest talking point will be Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again. The youngster, aged 14, has managed to capture the imagination of fans in the UK. In the first Test, he scored a half-century in the second innings while also picking up two wickets, becoming the youngest player ever to take a wicket in a youth Test.
With overcast conditions expected at Chelmsford, seamers could play a decisive role once again. Both teams will be keen to fine-tune their red-ball credentials as they build towards future senior opportunities. Expect another competitive battle between two promising youth squads.
It wasn’t too long ago that the Youth ODIs were played between the two teams. Suryavanshi impressed one and all with his knocks of 48, 45, 86, 143 and 33. He aggregated more than 350 runs in the five-match series.
Ayush Mhatre's captain's knock
Ayush Mhatre, who represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 edition, scored a quickfire century in the first innings of the first Test. He scored 102 runs off 115 balls with the help of 14 fours and two sixes.
Even in the second innings, he got off to a start, scoring 32 runs off 43 balls, including five fours.
What happened in the first Test?
India batted first in the 1st unofficial Test, scoring 540 runs in the first innings, owing to a century by skipper Ayush Mhatre. England were then bundled out for 439, giving India a lead of 101 runs.
India were then bundled out for 248 runs in the second innings, setting a target of 350 runs for England. In the final innings, the hosts managed 270/7 but the time ran out and the contest eventually ended in a draw.
All eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi
All eyes are on Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the start of second Test draws closer. The left-handed batter set the stage on fire in the ODI series scoring more than 350 runs in the five-match contests.
In the first unofficial Test, he failed to get going in the first innings. However, he scored a half-century in the second innings. He also picked up two wickets with the ball in hand, becoming the youngest-ever to take a wicket in a Youth Test.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Youth Test between India and England U19. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.
