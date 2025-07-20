IND U19 vs ENG U19 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi plans to continue blitz; all eyes on young batter

IND U19 vs ENG U19, 2nd Youth Test Live Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the spotlight as he looks to continue his blitz

IND U19 vs ENG U19 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: India U19 and England U19 will square off in the second unofficial Youth Test in Chelmsford. After the first match of the two-game series ended in a draw, both sides have everything to play for. The visitors will look to end the tour on a high after having previously won the ODI series 3-2. After a thrilling finish in the first unofficial Test, India U19 and England U19 are set to clash again in the second and final four-day match at Chelmsford. The young Indian side impressed with both bat and ball, showcasing depth and resilience. All eyes will be on India’s captain, Ayush Mhatre, who scored a century in the first innings of the first Test....Read More

The first unofficial Test saw a run-scoring spree as both India and England piled on the runs. However, the biggest talking point will be Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again. The youngster, aged 14, has managed to capture the imagination of fans in the UK. In the first Test, he scored a half-century in the second innings while also picking up two wickets, becoming the youngest player ever to take a wicket in a youth Test.

With overcast conditions expected at Chelmsford, seamers could play a decisive role once again. Both teams will be keen to fine-tune their red-ball credentials as they build towards future senior opportunities. Expect another competitive battle between two promising youth squads.

It wasn’t too long ago that the Youth ODIs were played between the two teams. Suryavanshi impressed one and all with his knocks of 48, 45, 86, 143 and 33. He aggregated more than 350 runs in the five-match series.