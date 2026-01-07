India U19 vs South Africa U19 3rd Youth ODI LIVE Updates: Captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi in search of daddy hundred
India vs South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and co. head into the third T20I against South Africa with a chance to wrap up the series 3-0 and underline their growing confidence.
India vs South Africa U19 Live Score, IND vs SA: Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made a lasting impression as skipper in the ongoing youth ODI series against South Africa. The young batting sensation has already helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Indian youngsters head into the third T20I against South Africa with a chance to wrap up the series 3-0 and underline their growing confidence. Despite rain interruptions in the first two ODIs, the hosts stayed on top in both contests, holding the advantage each time under the DLS method....Read More
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the standout in the previous game, turning the chase into a one-sided affair with a stunning burst of power-hitting. The left-hander tore into the Proteas attack, racing to 68 from just 24 deliveries as India chased down a revised target of 174 in 23.3 overs. With 10 sixes flying into the stands, Suryavanshi set the tempo early and never allowed the bowlers any breathing space, sealing an eight-wicket win and stamping his authority on the series.
India’s bowlers set up the contest with a disciplined display, led by Kishan Singh, who emerged as the pick of the attack. The left-arm pacer finished with impressive figures of 4 for 46 from his 8.3 overs, breaking South Africa’s resistance at key moments. He received solid support from RS Ambrish, who returned 2 for 47 from his eight-over spell, keeping the pressure on through the middle overs. Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel also made useful contributions, picking up a wicket each to ensure the Proteas never found a sustained rhythm.
For South Africa, Jason Rowles stood tall with a well-crafted century. The batter scored 114 from 113 deliveries, striking seven boundaries and clearing the ropes three times. He shared a 97-run partnership with Daniel Bosman, who added 31, but once the stand was broken, the innings quickly lost direction.
India’s bowlers, spearheaded by Kishan Singh, will be keen to deliver another disciplined outing on Wednesday and seal the series in the final match. With the ball having done the damage earlier, attention will once again turn to the batting, where Vaibhav Suryavanshi is expected to lead from the front. The 14-year-old has impressed with confident starts so far and will be eager to turn one of those promising knocks into a three-figure score, giving India the decisive edge as they look to finish the series on a high.
