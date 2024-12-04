‘India, Virat Kohli dying to play in Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar's outlandish claim amidst Champions Trophy fiasco

Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar made an outlandish claim that India and Virat Kohli are dying to come to Pakistan and play cricket there, but the government is not allowing them. The BCCI's decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy has put the PCB in a tough spot. Several former Pakistan cricketers have expressed their frustration over the BCCI's decision. Shoaib Akhtar's bold claim about India and Virat Kohli amidst Champions Trophy fiasco.(X and AFP Image)

The BCCI has officially sent a letter to the ICC stating that it won't send the Indian team to Pakistan and asking them to adopt the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. However, PCB was adamant about hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan but eventually gave it after they were reportedly left on the verge of losing hosting rights.

Akhtar has now claimed that the BCCI and Kohli want to play in Pakistan, as the TV and sponsorship rights would go off the roof if it happens.

"India is dying more than Pakistan to play in Pakistan; Virat Kohli would probably be dying to play in Pakistan. I had worked in India with the BCCI, if India land in Pakistan to play, their TV rights and sponsorship are gonna go off the roof," Akhtar said on live television.

Mohammad Hafeez, who was also part of the discussion asked him, “What is the reason for them not to come?”

Akhtar bluntly stated that the government's decision is not holding them back from playing in Pakistan.

'Their government doesn't want them to come," Akhtar stated.

PCB chief Naqvi all but confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi recently addressed the media, where he all but confirmed that the Champions Trophy will be played in a hybrid model. However, the board has put a condition that the ICC will only allow the same arrangement for events held in India until 2031.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all. Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," Naqvi told the reporters.

The PCB chief said that it's important to ensure that cricket should win while, at the same time, Pakistan's pride also remains intact.

"Pakistan's pride is most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins but Pakistan's pride also remains intact," he added.