Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs Afghanistan: Captain Kohli & his deputy Rohit charge up nets session with electrifying shots, BCCI shares video
cricket

India vs Afghanistan: Captain Kohli & his deputy Rohit charge up nets session with electrifying shots, BCCI shares video

The video of the session was shared on BCCI on social media, where they wrote: “Talk about getting into the groove.”
Screengrab of the video
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 11:50 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma were seen playing some ferocious drives during the nets session ahead of the T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan.  

The video of the session was shared on BCCI on social media, where they wrote: “Talk about getting into the groove.”  

In the 37-second long clip, charged up Kohli and Rohit can be seen playing their shots, giving fans a hint of what they can expect in the match against Afghanistan.  

RELATED STORIES

Team India have so far endured a poor outing at the ongoing World Cup in UAE, losing their opener against Pakistan and then falling against New Zealand. 

Both the premier batters of the team have failed to put up a valiant show, one of the main reason behind the team's downfall in the tournament.  

T20 World Cup: India face an Afghan spin test

Kohli opened the T20 World Cup campaign with a half-century against Pakistan but failed to make an impact in the following contest against the Black Caps. 

Rohit, on the other hand, was dismissed on a golden duck in the clash against Pakistan, and almost met a similar fate against the Kiwis but Adam Milne dropped a sitter at the fine leg region. Despite the second opportunity Rohit couldn't do much and was packed on 14, 

The Men In Blue, who are almost out of the contention for the final four spot, will now have to win all their remaining matches to keep their campaign on track and also expect the results of other teams to fall in their favour. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 things India need to do right away to remind critics about their prowess 

Agarkar suggests minor tweaks in India's playing XI ahead of Afghanistan clash

‘Spirit of cricket’: Pakistan encourages Namibia in surprise dressing room visit

Australia opener Pucovski 'unlikely' to play in first Ashes Test
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP