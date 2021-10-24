India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi smokes fire at top, packs Rohit Sharma on golden duck - Watch

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi breathed fire in his opening spell in the ongoing T20 World Cup clash against Virat Kohli's India. The 21-year-old kicked-off the proceedings inflicting two blows to the Men In Blue, who were invited to bat first after losing the toss.

Afridi in the first over of the contest removed Rohit Sharma on a golden duck, trapping him LBW with an inch-perfect yorker.

After removing Rohit, the Pakistani seamer then went on to pack KL Rahul on 3(8) in his second over with an unplayable inswinging yorker.

Shaheen Shah Afridi after wearing No 10 hits different. What a delivery that was to dismiss KL Rahul. ❤#T20WorldCup #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/7b4dNbf3Ys — Daniyal Mirza (@Danitweets___) October 24, 2021

Shaheen Afridi, you beauty 👌



What a peach of a delivery as Rohit Sharma is gone for a 🦆



© @ICC #T20WorldCupsquad #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/fUrRE18yNX — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) October 24, 2021

Kohli along with Suryakumar Yadav tried to show some resistance, but the latter was dismissed by Hasan Ali in the final over of the powerplay. Suryakumar added 11 off 8 balls, as his dismissal pushed India further on the backfoot.

India have so far maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in the World Cups, which stands 7-0 in 50-over format, while 5-0 record in the shorter format of the game.

Kohli, who is leading Team India in his final T20 assignment, will look to keep the record against Pakistan in the World Cups intact. Babar, on the other hand, can achieve yet another landmark feat but this time as a captain by beating India in the showpiece event.

The blockbuster event will also see Kohli and Babar, cricket's two most premier batters, having their own individual contest.

This is also the first time Kohli and Babar are going head to head as a captain.

