India vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul turn up the heat in Abu Dhabi, smash 53 runs in powerplay overs

Rohit Sharma smashed 34* in 24 balls in the first 6 overs, while KL Rahul struck 18* in 13 balls.
India's Rohit Sharma, right, celebrates with batting partner KL Rahul after hitting a six during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

After a dismal start in their first two T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stepped up to the plate on Wednesday against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabu. After Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi elected to bowl after winning the toss, Rahul and Rohit gave India a flying start.

The duo added 53 runs in the powerplay overs, smashing boundaries at will against Afghanistan bowlers. 

India vs Afghanistan - LIVE!

Rohit Sharma smashed 34* in 24 balls in the first 6 overs, while KL Rahul struck 18* in 13 balls. The duo hit 6 boundaries and 2 sixes between themselves. This is India's best powerplay score in the tournament so far.

Here is a look at the best powerplay scores in the T20 World Cup so far:

Highest Powerplay scores in Super 12:

66/0 Eng v Aus Dubai

63/0 Aus v SL Dubai

55/1 Afg v Sco Sharjah

54/1 SL v Ban Sharjah

53/0 Ind v Afg Abu Dhabi

53/1 SL v Aus Dubai

Meanwhile, after being asked to bat first again, Kohli indicated that he too wanted to bowl. “Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board,” Kohli said at the toss.

