India vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul turn up the heat in Abu Dhabi, smash 53 runs in powerplay overs
After a dismal start in their first two T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stepped up to the plate on Wednesday against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabu. After Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi elected to bowl after winning the toss, Rahul and Rohit gave India a flying start.
The duo added 53 runs in the powerplay overs, smashing boundaries at will against Afghanistan bowlers.
Rohit Sharma smashed 34* in 24 balls in the first 6 overs, while KL Rahul struck 18* in 13 balls. The duo hit 6 boundaries and 2 sixes between themselves. This is India's best powerplay score in the tournament so far.
Here is a look at the best powerplay scores in the T20 World Cup so far:
Highest Powerplay scores in Super 12:
66/0 Eng v Aus Dubai
63/0 Aus v SL Dubai
55/1 Afg v Sco Sharjah
54/1 SL v Ban Sharjah
53/0 Ind v Afg Abu Dhabi
53/1 SL v Aus Dubai
Meanwhile, after being asked to bat first again, Kohli indicated that he too wanted to bowl. “Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board,” Kohli said at the toss.