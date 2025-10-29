India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Suryakumar Yadav's team in action live on TV, online

Suryakumar Yadav's first real test as a leader is here as Team India will take on Australia in the five-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday, October 29, in Canberra. Both teams have been on a sensational run this year, and hence, the five matches promise to be a spectacle for the fans. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill going up against Josh Hazlewood inside the powerplay will be a sight to behold. India will take on Australia in the first T20I on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

India are coming into the series on the back of the Asia Cup 2025 win, while Australia recently got the better of South Africa and New Zealand in a T20I series. Both teams will look to fine-tune their skills ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who suffered a freak injury before the start of the New Zealand series, won't be a part of the first two T20Is, and he will only be available for the last three T20Is. For India, Jasprit Bumrah is back after having missed the three-match ODI series, which Australia won 2-1.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 1st T20I between India and Australia:

When will the 1st T20I between India and Australia take place?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will take place on Wednesday, October 29, at 1:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:15 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between India and Australia take place?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Which channels will telecast the 1st T20I between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st T20I between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the three-match ODI series with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.