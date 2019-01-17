India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India would be eyeing a maiden bilateral ODI series triumph on Australian soil after the path-breaking Test conquest when they take on the home team in the tour finale in Melbourne on Friday.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first ODI in Sydney by 34 runs and India won the second in Adelaide by six wickets.

The Men in Blue have never won a bilateral ODI contest on Australian soil, and their only two series’ wins in this format have come in 1985 (World Championship of Cricket) and 2008 (CB Series).

In fact, this is only the second bilateral ODI series India have played in Australia, losing 4-1 in 2016 when they toured here last.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the third ODI between India and Australia -

When is the third ODI between India and Australia?

The third ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 18, 2019.

Where is the third ODI between India and Australia being played?

The third ODI between India and Australia match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time does the third ODI between India and Australia begin?

The third ODI between India and Australia will begin at 7:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

