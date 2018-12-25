India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India dropped both their struggling openers and opted for the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja for the Boxing Day test against Australia in their bid to reclaim the lead in the four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday.

Openers Lokesh Rahul and Murali Vijay have paid the price for putting together just one double-digit stand at the halfway point of the four-Test series, hardly the starts that would help bring India a first Test series win Down Under.

Mayank Agarwal will make his Test debut on Wednesday with spinning all-rounder Hanuma Vihari joining him in a new-look opening pair.

After their decision not to play a specialist spinner spectacularly backfired in Perth, where Australia levelled the series 1-1, the tourists included Jadeja in the playing XI after first choice Ravichandran Ashwin failed to recover from an abdominal strain.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the third Test.

When is the third Test between India and Australia?

The third Test between India and Australia will be played from December 26-30, 2018.

Where will the third Test between India and Australia be played?

The third Test between India and Australia match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time does the third Test between India and Australia begin?

The third Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia Test series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 20:13 IST