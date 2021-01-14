India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

Here comes the climax of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where a wounded Indian side will lock horns with Australia at their fortress. Under the leadership of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, team India have defied a mounting injury toll to keep the series alive. With more than five players out of the Indian camp with injuries, India's attack could be in the hands of a bunch of rookie players when the game commences on Friday. All in all, Rahane's India have a peak to climb so as to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

ALSO READ | 'He has a chance': Muralitharan picks between Ashwin and Lyon to equal his feat of 800 Test wickets

Where will the 4th Test between India vs Australia take place?

The 4th Test between India and Australia will take place at The Gabba, Brisbane.

At what time does the 4th Test between India vs Australia begin?

The 4th Test between India and Australia will begin at 05:30 AM IST on Friday (January 15th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of 4th Test between India vs Australia?

The 4th Test between India and Australia will be aired live on Sony Ten Channels - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

ALSO READ | 'Don't need housekeeping or room service for motivation': India batting coach Vikram Rathour

How to watch 4th Test between India vs Australia online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 4th Test between India and Australia will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 4th Test between India and Australia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON