IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia, 4th Test: The day of the debutants
Photos of left-arm pacer T Natarajan (L) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (R) during first day of Brisbane Test(HT Collage)
Photos of left-arm pacer T Natarajan (L) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (R) during first day of Brisbane Test(HT Collage)
cricket

India vs Australia, 4th Test: The day of the debutants

Washington’s name was included in the Test squad at the last minute with R Ashwin’s back playing up during the third Test. Natarajan proved his worth by claiming two important wickets to peg Australia’s charge.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanjjeev K Samyal
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:09 PM IST

In these past few months, the T Natarajan story has got better and better. Brought into India's contingent for the Australia tour as a net bowler, the left-hand pacer will leave Australia having made his India debuts in all three formats. Thrust into the playing XI after a spate of injuries in the squad, the rookie left-arm pacer from Chinnappampatti, a village near Salem in Tamil Nadu, proved his worth in the Indian bowling attack by claiming two important wickets to peg Australia’s charge on the opening day of the final Test at the Gabba.

Here is a man who was a tennis ball cricketer for much of his early life and first held a real cricket ball at the age of 20. A man who, at the beginning of 2020, was a complete unknown hoping for a chance to boost a tepid cricket career with a good showing at the IPL where he had been largely ignored since he had been first signed by a team in 2017. A man who was building his strength sitting at home during the lockdown by working out with water canisters.

ALSO READ | Natarajan becomes first Indian to make international debut in 3 formats on same tour

Then came the IPL and a sensational season. Then a call up for Australia as a net bowler, before being drafted into the T20 series when another player pulled out with an injury. He made his T20 debut. Then he was drafted into the ODI team as cover for Navdeep Saini. He made his ODI debut. He was kept on as net bowler for the Test series. And now, to complete a dazzling arc, he has made his Test debut.

He had impressed everyone during the T20 series, showing there's more to him than those yorkers he pulled out at will during the IPL. Yet, coping with the demands of Test cricket is something else altogether.

Again, he surprised everyone with his understanding of the situation and tactical awareness. Lacking in pace and big movement, he wisely stuck to his limitations, just doing what comes naturally to him.

Starting with the new ball, he made an immediate impression with his disciplined line and length. He had no wickets to show for it for his first 12 overs, but in his third spell he dealt critical blows.

With India under pressure against Marnus Labuschagne and Mathew Wade’s fourth-wicket partnership of 113 runs, Natarajan provided a double breakthrough by getting both wickets.

The other talking point of the day was Washington Sundar, another Tamil Nadu player making his debut, and who picked up Steve Smith.

T20 STYLE

Interestingly, both the Tamil Nadu debutants are T20 specialists. Washington’s last first-class game was in 2017 and Natarajan’s experience of bowling with the red ball is limited to 20 first-class outings.

M Senthilnathan, Tamil Nadu’s chairman of selectors in 2019, felt the pressures of the shorter format helped the duo adjust quickly to the high-profile clash.

“One advantage with these guys is they have been playing T20 cricket regularly, where there’s no chance of making a mistake,” Senthilnathan, the chief coach at the MRF Pace Foundation said. “They got to be at it all the time, which helps them in a Test game where they will be able to execute the exact areas what the team is expecting of them.”

ALSO READ | India cricketers Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar abused by Brisbane crowd: Report

Washington’s name was included in the Test squad at the last minute with R Ashwin’s back playing up during the third Test. In fact, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to send a press note about drafting Washington into the India team. Natarajan is also an injury replacement.

For Smith’s wicket, the 21-year-old spinner just stuck to his Tamil Nadu senior, R Ashwin’s, strategy.

“The team management do have a plan for Smith. Ashwin was bowling on the stump line, trying to get him at backward short-leg, leg-before. Washy also stuck to that line. It is big to get Steve Smith as your first wicket,” said Senthilathan, who has tracked Washington’s development since the off-spinner joined MRF’s First Division club, Globe Trotters, at the age of 14.

There was joy too at Chennai’s top club, Jolly Rovers, for which Natarajan plays. The head of cricket operations at the club, former India cricketer Bharat Reddy, said: “I just messaged Natarajan that ‘now you are a full cricketer’. I used to always tell him, unless you play Test cricket you are not a full cricketer. First day, he had to battle nerves. Didn’t try anything fancy, that’s why he was rewarded.”

There was a long period of play when the two T20 specialists were operating in tandem, from the 37th over to the 49th. Washington, without the turn and flight of Ashwin, and Natarajan, without the pace and movement of Jasprit Bumrah, kept their heads down and kept things accurate, with subtle variations. The boundaries dried up and the score was limited to just 31 runs in the 12 overs the pair operated together.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia Highlights, 4th Test, Day 1: Australia 274/5 at Stumps

Senthinlathan said his player is there to perform Jadeja’s role and if the wicket starts turning, or breaks, “Washington will be very dangerous. He will be something like Jadeja, will be very handy in the third innings.”

The former selector expects Natarajan to be more attacking with the second new ball on the second day. “If he hadn’t got wickets then probably his morale would have been a little low, but since he has got the wickets he will be a little more attacking. So, chances of him getting more wickets increases.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t natarajan washington sundar india vs australia
app
Close
e-paper
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
cricket

Arjun Tendulkar gets maiden wicket on Mumbai debut, video goes viral

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar got the wicket of Haryana opener CK Bishnoi in the first delivery of his second over when the left-hander nicked one to keeper Aditya Tare in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep Yadav bowling in the nets. (Getty Images)
Kuldeep Yadav bowling in the nets. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Not good selection,' Former India quick not impressed with Kuldeep's omission

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Washington Sundar reacts after bowling on day one of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)
India's Washington Sundar reacts after bowling on day one of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane(AFP)
cricket

‘Seems like Ashwin gave Sundar guru-mantra on how to dismiss Smith’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Impressed with his stellar bowling show on debut, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan suggested that Sundar might have received tips from Ashwin before going into the game at The Gabba
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar(Twitter)
Sunil Gavaskar(Twitter)
cricket

'It has been happening since 1932': Gavaskar highlights problem of India bowlers

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar praised the India bowling unit which was without their first-XI players but was critical for letting the advantage slip away. Gavaskar said not being able to take the final five wickets quickly has been a problem for India since 1932.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia celebrates scoring a century during day one of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, (REUTERS)
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia celebrates scoring a century during day one of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, (REUTERS)
cricket

Brisbane Test: Labuschagne ton takes Australia to 274 for 5 at stumps on Day 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:22 PM IST
India vs Australia: Labuschagne's 204-ball knock had nine boundaries. He was dropped on 37 by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Navdeep Saini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Hanuma Vihari plays a shot on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday(HT Photo)
India's Hanuma Vihari plays a shot on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday(HT Photo)
cricket

BCCI wishes Hanuma Vihari a 'speedy recovery' as he heads back home

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari was ruled out of the final Test against Australia after suffering a hamstring injury at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Washington Sundar, left, is congratulated by teammate Rishabh Pant following play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
India's Washington Sundar, left, is congratulated by teammate Rishabh Pant following play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP)
cricket

'Glad it worked': Sundar reveals how he got Steve Smith out with a 'plan'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Handed his Test debut after an injury to India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, who was with the Indian Test side as a net-bowler, grabbed the opportunity with both hands by giving an Indian important breakthrough of Steve Smith
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian left-arm pacer T Natarajan(Twitter)
Photo of Indian left-arm pacer T Natarajan(Twitter)
cricket

Natarajan sets unique record after making his Test debut in Brisbane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Natarajan was one of the rookies who was named in India’s playing XI for the final Test against Australia in Brisbane
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj complaining about a racial attack to umpire Paul Reiffel at the SCG(Getty Images)
Mohammed Siraj complaining about a racial attack to umpire Paul Reiffel at the SCG(Getty Images)
cricket

India cricketers Siraj, Sundar abused by Gabba crowd: Report

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:47 PM IST
According to an Australian daily, India cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar were abused by a section of the crowd at Gabba in Brisbane on Day 1 of the fourth India-Australia Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
Australia's Tim Paine, right, hits the ball at India's Mayank Agarwal during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
Australia's Tim Paine, right, hits the ball at India's Mayank Agarwal during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Australia 274/5 at Stumps

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne got to his century after Tea but lost his wicket soon. Natarajan also dismissed Wade just before completing his fifty. Paine and Green then batted the day out for Australia.
READ FULL STORY
England Test captain Joe Root scores a century against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of first Test in Galle(Twitter)
England Test captain Joe Root scores a century against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of first Test in Galle(Twitter)
cricket

England leads Sri Lanka by 185 on back of Root's century

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Root was unbeaten on 168 off 254 balls and Lawrence made 73 off 150 balls with England cruising to 320-4 before rain denied further play on Day 2 after tea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Prithvi Shaw(AP)
File photo of Prithvi Shaw(AP)
cricket

Shaw brutally trolled on Twitter after his throw hits India opener

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:31 PM IST
While Prithvi’s throw left the commentators in splits, people on social media erupted with their views on the incident. Meanwhile, many Twitterati claimed that this is how the youngster is trying to make a comeback in the playing XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala pacer S Sreesanth staring at Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match(Twitter)
Kerala pacer S Sreesanth staring at Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match(Twitter)
cricket

Sreesanth tries to sledge Yashasvi Jaiswal, gets a fitting reply from youngster

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Yashavi played a 40-run knock while some major contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (38) and Aditya tare (42) guided Mumbai to 196 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of South African uncapped cricketer Macro Jansen(Twitter)
Photo of South African uncapped cricketer Macro Jansen(Twitter)
cricket

Seamer Jansen replaces Baartman as SA leave for Pakistan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Seamer Jansen replaces Baartman as SA leave for Pakistan after clearing COVID-19 tests
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP