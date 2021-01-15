India vs Australia, 4th Test: The day of the debutants

In these past few months, the T Natarajan story has got better and better. Brought into India's contingent for the Australia tour as a net bowler, the left-hand pacer will leave Australia having made his India debuts in all three formats. Thrust into the playing XI after a spate of injuries in the squad, the rookie left-arm pacer from Chinnappampatti, a village near Salem in Tamil Nadu, proved his worth in the Indian bowling attack by claiming two important wickets to peg Australia’s charge on the opening day of the final Test at the Gabba.

Here is a man who was a tennis ball cricketer for much of his early life and first held a real cricket ball at the age of 20. A man who, at the beginning of 2020, was a complete unknown hoping for a chance to boost a tepid cricket career with a good showing at the IPL where he had been largely ignored since he had been first signed by a team in 2017. A man who was building his strength sitting at home during the lockdown by working out with water canisters.

Then came the IPL and a sensational season. Then a call up for Australia as a net bowler, before being drafted into the T20 series when another player pulled out with an injury. He made his T20 debut. Then he was drafted into the ODI team as cover for Navdeep Saini. He made his ODI debut. He was kept on as net bowler for the Test series. And now, to complete a dazzling arc, he has made his Test debut.

He had impressed everyone during the T20 series, showing there's more to him than those yorkers he pulled out at will during the IPL. Yet, coping with the demands of Test cricket is something else altogether.

Again, he surprised everyone with his understanding of the situation and tactical awareness. Lacking in pace and big movement, he wisely stuck to his limitations, just doing what comes naturally to him.

Starting with the new ball, he made an immediate impression with his disciplined line and length. He had no wickets to show for it for his first 12 overs, but in his third spell he dealt critical blows.

With India under pressure against Marnus Labuschagne and Mathew Wade’s fourth-wicket partnership of 113 runs, Natarajan provided a double breakthrough by getting both wickets.

The other talking point of the day was Washington Sundar, another Tamil Nadu player making his debut, and who picked up Steve Smith.

T20 STYLE

Interestingly, both the Tamil Nadu debutants are T20 specialists. Washington’s last first-class game was in 2017 and Natarajan’s experience of bowling with the red ball is limited to 20 first-class outings.

M Senthilnathan, Tamil Nadu’s chairman of selectors in 2019, felt the pressures of the shorter format helped the duo adjust quickly to the high-profile clash.

“One advantage with these guys is they have been playing T20 cricket regularly, where there’s no chance of making a mistake,” Senthilnathan, the chief coach at the MRF Pace Foundation said. “They got to be at it all the time, which helps them in a Test game where they will be able to execute the exact areas what the team is expecting of them.”

Washington’s name was included in the Test squad at the last minute with R Ashwin’s back playing up during the third Test. In fact, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to send a press note about drafting Washington into the India team. Natarajan is also an injury replacement.

For Smith’s wicket, the 21-year-old spinner just stuck to his Tamil Nadu senior, R Ashwin’s, strategy.

“The team management do have a plan for Smith. Ashwin was bowling on the stump line, trying to get him at backward short-leg, leg-before. Washy also stuck to that line. It is big to get Steve Smith as your first wicket,” said Senthilathan, who has tracked Washington’s development since the off-spinner joined MRF’s First Division club, Globe Trotters, at the age of 14.

There was joy too at Chennai’s top club, Jolly Rovers, for which Natarajan plays. The head of cricket operations at the club, former India cricketer Bharat Reddy, said: “I just messaged Natarajan that ‘now you are a full cricketer’. I used to always tell him, unless you play Test cricket you are not a full cricketer. First day, he had to battle nerves. Didn’t try anything fancy, that’s why he was rewarded.”

There was a long period of play when the two T20 specialists were operating in tandem, from the 37th over to the 49th. Washington, without the turn and flight of Ashwin, and Natarajan, without the pace and movement of Jasprit Bumrah, kept their heads down and kept things accurate, with subtle variations. The boundaries dried up and the score was limited to just 31 runs in the 12 overs the pair operated together.

Senthinlathan said his player is there to perform Jadeja’s role and if the wicket starts turning, or breaks, “Washington will be very dangerous. He will be something like Jadeja, will be very handy in the third innings.”

The former selector expects Natarajan to be more attacking with the second new ball on the second day. “If he hadn’t got wickets then probably his morale would have been a little low, but since he has got the wickets he will be a little more attacking. So, chances of him getting more wickets increases.”