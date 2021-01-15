India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 1: 50 for Marnus Labuschagne
- IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 1 Latest Updates: Debutant Washington Sundar struck shortly after the lunch interval to remove the dangerous Steve Smith.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 live score and updates: Follow IND vs AUS live score 4th Test Day 1
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 15, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Thakur to Labuschagne: FOUR!
Shardul bowled short to Marnus and he dispatched it easily for a boundary.
-
JAN 15, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Lucky Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschange has been dropped 4-5 times in the series. Some were easy catches that should have been taken.
-
JAN 15, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Fifty for Marnus
Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped twice in his innings. He has managed to score a fifty and a lot will depend on him during Australian's innings.
-
JAN 15, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Just short of Pujara
Labuschagne again edged the ball but it did not carry to Pujara at first slip. Is Pujara too deep for a medium-pacer like Natarajan?
-
JAN 15, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Sundar looking dangerous
Even in the IPL, Sundar is difficult to score off due to his line and length. Due to his height, he gets the extra bounce. And in Brisbane, he is getting the bounce and batsman are finding it a little hard against him.
-
JAN 15, 2021 09:23 AM IST
This is a good sight, Saini back on the field
Well, that bodes well for India. Saini is back on the field and is fielding in the deep.
-
JAN 15, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Australia get past 100
Australia's score has got past 100 runs. Labuschagne and Wade are on the crease. Labuschagne is near his fifty on 45 runs.
-
JAN 15, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Saini injured
India's list of injuries keep on increasing day by day. Now Navdeep Saini has gone off the field due to an injury. Rohit Sharma finished the over. Jolt for India as they are already dealing with a lot of injury issues.
-
JAN 15, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Dropped!
Saini had got an edge off Labuschagne with some extra bounce. The ball went straight to Rahane at Gully but the captain dropped it. It wasn't a difficult catch but it has been a series of dropped catches.
-
JAN 15, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Plan worked for India
Rahane had placed Rohit Sharma at short square leg and the plan worked as Smith played the ball straight into his hands. Sundar has got an important breakthrough for India.
-
JAN 15, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Sundar gets the breakthrough
Sundar was brought into the attack after the lunch break. On his first delivery, he got his first wicket of his Test career. And that too the wicket of Steve Smith.
-
JAN 15, 2021 08:30 AM IST
FOUR
Labuchagne plays a good pull shot, which races to the boundary. It looks like both the batsman look comfortable on the crease and are headed for a big score. Australia 79/2
-
JAN 15, 2021 08:26 AM IST
No movement of the ball
There is very little movement off the pitch and off the air also. It looks like a good batting wicket now with the sun out and high.
-
JAN 15, 2021 08:13 AM IST
2nd Session
The second session has begun with Navdeep Saini bowling the first over for India. He hasn't bowled much in the first session and would look to be a fresh option for the visitors.
-
JAN 15, 2021 07:57 AM IST
The 22Kuldeep hard done by
Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has said that he is unhappy with the non-selection of Kuldeep Yadav.
-
JAN 15, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Lunch
The first session has finished with Australia 65/2. Warner and Harris are back in the pavilion with Siraj and Thakur getting a wicket each. Smith and Labuschagne stabilised Australia's innings with an unbeaten 48-run partnership.
-
JAN 15, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Appeal from Pant
The ball went to the legside, Labuchagne tried to play leg glance but missed it. Pant went for the appeal and Sundar wasn't interested. Pant said there was some noise but Snicko showed no fluctuation.
-
JAN 15, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Sundar into the attack
Washington Sundar is bowling his first over of his Test career. There is some bounce for Sundar. With Ashwin out, a lot depends on Sundar.
-
JAN 15, 2021 07:08 AM IST
What a shot
Thakur pitched the ball a little short on the off-side and Steve Smith dispatched it to the boundary.
-
JAN 15, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Boundary
Smith plays a beautiful straight drive off Thakur to pick up a boundary. He is looking good today.
-
JAN 15, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Good shot in the gap
The ball was on the pads and Labuschagne was quick to latch onto it as he played a leg glance to pick up 2 runs.
-
JAN 15, 2021 06:44 AM IST
Dangerous combo
Labuschagne and Smith were impressive in the Sydney Test as they proved to be the rocks of Australia's batting department. Will they fire again in Brisbane?
-
JAN 15, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Worrying sign for India
Steve Smith is looking good with the bat and has just hit Thakur for a boundary. India wouldn't want to let Smith bat for long as he can take the match away from the visitors after a good start.
-
JAN 15, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Misfield
There was a chance for a run-out but Saini missed the trajectory of the ball. It could have been a chance for India.
-
JAN 15, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Play and miss
Labuchagne tries to go for a drive but misses the ball completely. Shardul is bowling well and getting the ball to swing.
-
JAN 15, 2021 06:14 AM IST
OUT! Thakur gets Harris
OUT! It’s a wicket off the first ball for Shardul Thakur as he has Marcus Harris out caught at square leg for 5. The ball swings back in and although Harris had the right idea to play the flick, he was unable to keep the ball down. Navdeep Saini does the rest and India are on fire. Australia 17/2
-
JAN 15, 2021 05:44 AM IST
First FOUR for Australia
Siraj loses his line marginally but it was good enough for Marnus Harris to capitalise. On his pads and the opener softly glances the ball behind for his and Australia's first boundary of the innings.
-
JAN 15, 2021 05:37 AM IST
WICKET! Siraj strikes, Warner out caught in slips
EDGED and TAKEN! Siraj strikes in the first over as Australia lose David Warner for 1. The ball holds it line, but Warner played for the swing and it squared him up. India sharp with their catching as Rohit Sharma, at second slip, dives to his right to complete a good catch. India draw first blood. They have dismissed the dangerous Warner.
-
JAN 15, 2021 05:35 AM IST
And we're away, Australia off the mark first ball
From being a Test debutant two matches back, Mohammed Siraj is not the senior most bowler for India. He opened the bowling for India and Australia are off the mark straightaway as Warner tucks the ball for a single. The Gabba is bright and sunny, the surface has a bit of bounce. Equally good for batsmen and bowlers.
-
JAN 15, 2021 05:16 AM IST
Australia's Playing XI
1 David Warner, 2 Marcus Harris, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steve Smith, 5 Matthew Wade, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Tim Paine (C/W), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood
-
JAN 15, 2021 05:15 AM IST
India's Playing XI
1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), 5 Mayank Agarwal, 6 Rishabh Pant(w), 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Navdeep Saini, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 T Natarajan
-
JAN 15, 2021 05:04 AM IST
TOSS: Tim Paine wins it, Australia bat
Australia will bat first at the Gabba. Four changes for India as Mayank Agarwal and fast bowler Shardul Thakur come in the team along with Sundar and Natarajan.
-
JAN 15, 2021 04:53 AM IST
What a moment for Washington Sundar, India's 301st Test cricketer
What a moment for the 21-year-old Washington Sundar. He stayed back after the limited-overs leg and it has paid off. Handed his Test Cap - No. 301 - by R Ashwin.
-
JAN 15, 2021 04:45 AM IST
HUGE NEWS: Natarajan and Sundar set for Test debuts
Alright then, big news coming from the Indian camp. The Tamil Nadu duo of Washington Sundar and T Natarajan are set to make their Test debuts today. What a moment it will be if that is the case. However, that surely means that Ashwin and Bumrah aren't match-fit.
-
JAN 15, 2021 04:38 AM IST
The BIG QUESTION for India: Are Ashwin and Bumrah fit?
India deferred announcing their Playing XI for the Brisbane Test and it wasn't surprising why. The team was clearly sweating over the fitness of two of their key bowlers - R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. Batting coach Vikram Rathour, a day ago, pointed out how the medical team was working closely with Bumrah - who complained of an abdominal strain - in order to get him match ready. Ashwin, on the other hand, probably has an injured back. All eyes on the teamsheets.
-
JAN 15, 2021 04:21 AM IST
India vs Australia, Live: Welcome to the final battle
Hello ladies and gentlemen. It's time for the final game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. India take on Australia in the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. With the series levelled at 1-1, and after India batted splendidly to eke out a legendary draw in Sydney when not many gave them a chance to, the stage is set for another mouth-watering contest. If it's anything like the intensity-filled game that SCG was, it will be the perfect ending to the series. Stay tuned, we've got plenty more on your way.
