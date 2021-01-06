India vs Australia: A fan who attended 2nd Test at MCG, tests positive for Covid-19

cricket

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 15:02 IST

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has confirmed that one fan who attended the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test at the MCG has now tested positive for COVID-19. The club released a statement on Wednesday, stating that the patron was not infectious while attending the game on Day 2 – December 27, 2020.

The Department of Health and Human Services has also urged the other spectators to get themselves tested and isolate if they sat nearby.

“The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is recommending those who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result,” said the MCC in an official statement.

“While the patron was not infectious while attending the Boxing Day Test at the MCG and subsequently tested positive to COVID-19, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is recommending those who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on Sunday December 27, 2020 between 12.30pm and 3.30pm to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

“Extensive cleaning of the MCG took place after each day of the Boxing Day Test and, out of an abundance of caution, a deep clean of the identified area is now underway. During an event at the MCG, high levels of constant cleaning occurs and there are over 275 hand sanitising stations located throughout the venue,” it added.

On the other hand, the New South Wales government has now made the wearing of masks mandatory at all times for the crowd at the SCG Test.

According to a Reuters report, the third Test will be played in front of a crowd of some 10,000 to allow social distancing in a ground that can hold 48,000. The decision was taken after an outbreak of COVID-19 in Australia’s largest city.

“I want to stress that Victoria announcing a new case that they don’t yet know the source of at the MCG is obviously influencing our thinking about what we should be doing to keep New South Wales safe,” New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard was quoted as saying.

“You must wear a mask. From the moment effectively you get into the transport to get there, and get into the queue at the front door of the SCG, and go to your seat, and sit in your seat, you must wear a mask. The only exception to that, if you’re eating or drinking,” he added.