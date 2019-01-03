India vs Australia: Aakash Chopra trolls Mark Waugh on Australia’s ‘standard of batting against spin’

The ongoing Test match at the Sydney has generated of interest primarily because of the surface which has shown early signs of assisting the spinners. Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon looked threatening all of day 1 but the Indian players managed to thwart his threat.

India have included two genuine spinners in the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav will be the second spinner along with Ravindra Jadeja and it is widely expected that they will prove to be a handful on the surface.

Former Australian player selector who is a commentator for the ongoing series and the Big Bash League is not very convinced with the standard of batting against spin in the country.

ALSO READ: ‘Heartbroken at his dismissal’ - Mayank Agarwal’s coach speaks about his ward

Taking to Twitter, Waugh wrote: Pretty embarrassing watching the standard of batting against spin in the BBL this season.#dreadful

Pretty embarrassing watching the standard of batting against spin in the BBL this season.#dreadful — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) January 3, 2019

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra who is down under as a pundit with 7 cricket took a dig at Waugh by quoting him and saying that it could well be the case in this particular Test match, more so against the wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav.

I hope we don’t say the same after the Sydney Test too 🤔 #Kuldeep https://t.co/4mlB2P1wkP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 3, 2019

India finished day 1 in a strong position courtesy a century by Cheteshwar Pujara and a stroke-filled 77 by Mayank Agarwal. The Australian bowlers looked tired and the Indian batsmen scored at a fair clip right through the day to end with 303/4

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 17:30 IST