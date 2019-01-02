India vs Australia: Hosts set to axe duo for fourth Test at the SCG - Reports

Australia are set to axe opener Aaron Finch and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh from the squad for the fourth and the final Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting Thursday.

According to reports, the hosts are likely to replace Finch and Marsh with Marcus Labuschagne and Peter Handscomb respectively. The report in News Limited suggests that the hosts want to bring in the duo to counter the Indian spinners the SCG.

Finch has struggled to find form in the series so far and has scored (0 & 11), (50 & 25) and (8 & 3) in the three Tests respectively. While as for Marsh, he featured only in the Third Test and went wicket-less at the MCG. With that bat he was ineffective as well as he finished with paltry scores of (9 & 10).

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Tim Paine has said that their playing XI isn’t confirmed yet and they will take the decision after taking a one final look at the wicket. It is expected that SCG is likely to favour the spinners more and that could play a pivotal role in the hosts’ team selection.

“There’s ongoing discussion the last day or two but we’ll have a final look at the wicket and we’ll have our last chat then,” Paine told reporters on the eve of the fourth Test.

“We’re not too far away. As I said all along, we’ll be looking to pick the best XI that we think is the best combination to win this Test and the wicket will play a part in that.”

