India vs Australia: Team India name 13-man squad for Sydney Test; Call on Ashwin before toss

India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin is still not a 100 per cent and that has seen the Indian team management name a 13-member squad for the final Test of the four-match series between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday. The team management will take a call on Ashwin’s fitness ahead of the toss.

BCCI took to Twitter to name the 13-man squad for SCG Test: Virat Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, C Pujara, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, K Yadav, R Ashwin, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

India name 13-man squad for SCG Test: Virat Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, C Pujara, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, K Yadav, R Ashwin, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav



A decision on R Ashwin's availability will be taken on the morning of the Test #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4Lji2FExU8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

Interestingly, Ashwin trained solo on Tuesday even as the rest of the squad preferred to take a day off as they welcomed the new year. Ashwin had suffered the side strain during the first Test in Adelaide and was subsequently ruled out of the second and third Test in Perth and Melbourne respectively.

While the team management had gone in with four pacers in the second Test, Hanuma Vihari adding on as the lone part-time spinner, Kohli and boys brought Ravindra Jadeja back into the squad for the third Test at the historic MCG. Jadeja grabbed the opportunity with both hands, picking five wickets in India’s winning cause.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin undergoes solo practice session ahead of Sydney Test

During the session on Tuesday, Ashwin was accompanied by team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart and another support staff member to bowl in the indoor centre facilities as the Australian players used the outdoor facilities.

With the SCG known to help spinners over the years, Ashwin’s status will be important going into the toss on Thursday morning for Kohli. Also, with Rohit Sharma heading home to be with his wife and newborn, Ashwin’s presence will bolster the Indian batting line-up as the spinner is more than a handy bat coming in lower down the order.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 08:46 IST