India vs Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes a blinder to remove Glenn Maxwell – Watch

Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a stunner in the field to get rid of dangerman Glenn Maxwell during the third and final ODI against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

In the 35th over of the Aussie innings, Maxwell top-edged a Mohammed Shami delivery and it went straight towards fine leg, where Bhuvneshwar was fielding. The 28-year-old ran his heart out to reach the line of the falling ball and completed a brilliant diving catch.

Maxwell became the sixth wicket to fall and Bhuvneshwar had a hand in three of them. In his first spell, the pacer got rid of Aussie openers Alex Carey and Aaron Finch and then, played a vital role in Maxwell’s dismissal, who was dealing in boundaries after coming to the crease.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final clash of the series. Australia made two changes with leg-spinner Adam Zampa coming in for Nathan Lyon and speedster Billy Stanlake replacing Jason Behrendorff, who has a sore back.

India made three changes to their team with Mohammed Siraj making way for ODI debutant Vijay Shankar, wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav for Ambati Rayudu.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 11:25 IST