India vs Australia: Big Bash League gives Aussies edge over India in T20 series, says Alex Carey

Australia’s wicket-keeper Alex Carey believes that his team will give India a tough competition in the T20 series as the recently concluded Big Bash League has the Aussies in T20 mode.

“The guys have had their Big Bash campaign just finished and they’re in T20 mode so we’ll hit the two T20s and then get stuck into the five one-dayers”,cricket.com.auquoted Carey as saying.

“The confidence is up for all the players and we’re really excited now to get playing, get stuck into the Indians,” Carey added.

Nine of Australia’s 15 man squad for the T20 series played at least eleven BBL matches in the 2018-19 edition. Six players in Australia’s squad featured in this year’s Big Bash final.

READ: ‘We stand by what the nation wants to do’: Virat Kohli on India-Pakistan World Cup clash - Watch

The opening batsman Darcy Short was phenomenal in the Big Bash league and was named player of the tournament. The opener is in the running to get the spot in the playing XI as a result of his performance.

“I think the guys coming off the Big Bash have played a lot of T20 cricket and I think we’ll treat these as some pretty big games of T20 cricket leading into the World Cup next year in Australia,” Carey said.

“Any opportunity we get to play T20 it’s T20 mode, which hopefully will start off our tour really well.. (It’s) some exciting cricket, go out there and play fearless and have some freedom and get stuck into these guys,” he stated.

Australia will take on India in the first T20 at Vishakapatnam on Feb 24.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 12:54 IST