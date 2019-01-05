India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant etch their names in Sydney folklore – Watch

India batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were pictured signing the honours board at the iconic Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG), on Saturday. The duo slammed respective tons in the first innings to put the visitors in firm control of the fourth and the final Test in Sydney.

Pujara hit his third century of the series and his 193 played a pivotal role in India reaching 622/7d in the first innings. As for Pant, his unbeaten innings of 159 was his second Test ton and he also became the first Indian wicket-keeper to slam a century Down Under.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant could be a match-winner in the World Cup, says Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the image on social media and the post read: “On the Board and with signatures - @cheteshwar1 & @RishabPant777 do the “Honours” at the SCG #TeamIndia #AUSvIND”.

Earlier, on the third day of the Test, Australia blew a strong start with yet another top order batting collapse, leaving themselves a mountain to climb to stay in the match. When play was abandoned late in the day due to rain, they were 236 for six, still 386 behind with Peter Handscomb (28) and Pat Cummins (25) fighting a rearguard action after some soft dismissals plunged the hosts into deep trouble.

Also Read: Why Virat Kohli & Co presented signed pink caps to Glenn McGrath at SCG

Australia went to lunch at 122 for one but meekly surrendered soon afterwards, losing three wickets for 24 runs, with spinners Ravindra Jadeja (3/71) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/62) doing the damage.

India lead 2-1 after victories in Adelaide and Melbourne and are fast closing in on a historic first-ever series win since they first toured Australia in 1947-48.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 16:33 IST