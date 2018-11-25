India vs Australia: David Warner back at the nets ahead of Test series – Watch

In an interesting development, banned Australia cricketer David Warner was seen practising in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ahead of the Test series between Australia and India, starting December 6.

Under the watchful eyes of head coach Justin Langer, Warner was seen batting against pacer Pat Cummings during a net session. The video of the same was uploaded on social media by an Australian journalist.

David Warner facing Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the SCG nets. Aus coach Justin Langer standing as umpire pic.twitter.com/UBOwaaEbb0 — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) November 25, 2018

Earlier, after reviewing a submission by the players’ union to cut the penalties, Cricket Australia (CA) ruled against the trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft and they will have to serve their full bans.

CA interim chairman Earl Eddings said the board had “determined that it is not appropriate to make any changes to the sanctions handed down to the three players”.

Smith and Warner, then Australia’s captain and vice-captain, were banned from state and international cricket for 12 months over the incident in South Africa in March, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Also Read: Steve Smith disappointed with CA decision to uphold ban, says Pat Cummins

There has been pressure on the governing body to reinstate the players amid a recent poor run of results.

The scandal, which rocked the sport, had far-reaching consequences in Australia with a clean-out of top executives from CA after a scathing review blamed its culture as partly contributing to players bending the rules.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association argued that the blame attributed to CA by the independent review was grounds to have the bans lifted.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 12:35 IST