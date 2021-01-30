IND USA
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke watches on as he commentates during day one of the third Test match between Australia and the West Indies at Sydney Cricket Ground.(Getty Images)
'Don't say nothing is wrong': Clarke questions Australia selectors' remarks on Tim Paine

But while Clarke believes that the decision to retain Paine was not a wrong one, he questioned selector Trevor Hohns remarks during the announcement.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:16 AM IST

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has questioned selectors for their recent remarks on Test captain Tim Paine. The selectors announced the decision to retain Paine as Australia captain for the upcoming series against South Africa despite the criticism the wicketkeeper-batsman has faced following home series defeat against India.

But while Clarke believes that the decision to retain Paine was not a wrong one, he questioned selector Trevor Hohns remarks during the announcement.

“Tim’s leadership in our mind was never in question. We did not spend one minute on Tim’s leadership during our selection meeting,” Hohns had said on Wednesday.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast, according to Fox Cricket, Clarke said that the Australia team management should not pretend that nothing is wrong with Paine's leadership and should help him overcome his shortcomings.

“My question is - so many past players, so many people - the fans of the game - have questioned Painey’s tactics throughout the series. So, you haven’t questioned his captaincy and you haven’t added anyone, whether it is a player or support staff member to the squad to help him with his tactics," Clarke said.

“How does he get better? How does he go to South Africa to improve? It seems like that is an area that he needs help, whether it is extra leadership on the field or extra people around him to help him get better. If you keep doing the same thing you will keep getting the same results.

“Is Trevor Hohns saying they thought the tactics were fine and we’ll be right and do the same thing in South Africa but get a different result? If that is the case, I said they missed a few tricks throughout the summer," he added.

“There’s nothing wrong with sticking with Painey. I like him, that’s great, stick with your captain if you think he is the right man for the job,” Clarke said.

“Don’t say nothing’s wrong there. Tactically he missed a few tricks and his keeping was nowhere near as good as what I’ve seen from Painey.

“This is my point about Painey. I’m not saying it is time to go. Stick with the captain, I love that. But give him some help. Allow him to get better in the areas he needs to get better.

“What changes are we making for South Africa to help Painey call it tactically? What are we doing different? We go to South Africa and win and everything is different? That is not how you win the Ashes," Clarke signed off.

