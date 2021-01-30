'Don't say nothing is wrong': Clarke questions Australia selectors' remarks on Tim Paine
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has questioned selectors for their recent remarks on Test captain Tim Paine. The selectors announced the decision to retain Paine as Australia captain for the upcoming series against South Africa despite the criticism the wicketkeeper-batsman has faced following home series defeat against India.
But while Clarke believes that the decision to retain Paine was not a wrong one, he questioned selector Trevor Hohns remarks during the announcement.
“Tim’s leadership in our mind was never in question. We did not spend one minute on Tim’s leadership during our selection meeting,” Hohns had said on Wednesday.
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast, according to Fox Cricket, Clarke said that the Australia team management should not pretend that nothing is wrong with Paine's leadership and should help him overcome his shortcomings.
“My question is - so many past players, so many people - the fans of the game - have questioned Painey’s tactics throughout the series. So, you haven’t questioned his captaincy and you haven’t added anyone, whether it is a player or support staff member to the squad to help him with his tactics," Clarke said.
“How does he get better? How does he go to South Africa to improve? It seems like that is an area that he needs help, whether it is extra leadership on the field or extra people around him to help him get better. If you keep doing the same thing you will keep getting the same results.
“Is Trevor Hohns saying they thought the tactics were fine and we’ll be right and do the same thing in South Africa but get a different result? If that is the case, I said they missed a few tricks throughout the summer," he added.
“There’s nothing wrong with sticking with Painey. I like him, that’s great, stick with your captain if you think he is the right man for the job,” Clarke said.
“Don’t say nothing’s wrong there. Tactically he missed a few tricks and his keeping was nowhere near as good as what I’ve seen from Painey.
“This is my point about Painey. I’m not saying it is time to go. Stick with the captain, I love that. But give him some help. Allow him to get better in the areas he needs to get better.
“What changes are we making for South Africa to help Painey call it tactically? What are we doing different? We go to South Africa and win and everything is different? That is not how you win the Ashes," Clarke signed off.
India vs England: Even though India's fast bowlers have made more heads turn in the last 18 months, Thorpe is not downplaying the impact spinners such as R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar can have.
It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the toughest India-Australia Test series he's been a part of, says Cheteshwar Pujara
IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
