India vs Australia: Former England skipper believes only rain can save Australia in MCG Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was extremely critical of the Australia batsmen after the hosts were bundled out for 151 on Day 3 of their third Test match against India in Melbourne.

India had Australia on the ropes and staring at defeat in the third Test after skittling them for 151 before a devastating spell by Pat Cummins sparked the game back into life. However, Vaughan believes that only rain can save Australia from conceding a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series.

READ: Pujara joins Sachin Tendulkar, Bradman, Vivian Richards in unwanted list

“The only thing that can save the Aussies in Melbourne is rain ... they have no chance chasing down the Indian target if the declared now ... !! What a great series this has been ... 👍,” Vaughan tweeted.

The only thing that can save the Aussies in Melbourne is rain ... they have no chance chasing down the Indian target if the declared now ... !! What a great series this has been ... 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah ended with a career-best 6-33, collecting his third five-wicket Test haul having also achieved the feat against South Africa and England. India claimed a 292-run lead on the first innings. Australia’s brittle batting lineup was bowled out for 151 in reply to India’s 443-7 declared and Vaughan was all praise for the fast bowler.

“As good a day of fast bowling as you can see ... @Jaspritbumrah93 is outstanding !! He should have got a bag full in Perth but gets his rewards in Melbourne ... The Aussies batting once again fails under pressure ... Technically so poor ... #AUSvIND,” he posted on Twitter.

As good a day of fast bowling as you can see ... @Jaspritbumrah93 is outstanding !! He should have got a bag full in Perth but gets his rewards in Melbourne ... The Aussies batting once again fails under pressure ... Technically so poor ... #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2018

However, Virat Kohli’s batsmen struggled as much as their Australian counterparts with seamer Pat Cummins taking four wickets in a lion-hearted spell as India staggered to stumps at 54-5 on another stifling day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 20:41 IST