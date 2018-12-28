India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara joins Sachin Tendulkar, Don Bradman, Vivian Richards in unwanted list

Cheteshwar Pujara became a part of an unwanted list on Day 3 of the third Test match between India and Australia in Melbourne as the 30-year-old batsman achieved the feat of being dismissed for a hundred and a duck in the same match twice.

It was the second time in Pujara’s 63 Test match career, that he scored a ton and a duck in a single match with the first instance coming in 2015, when he was sent packing for 145 and 0 by Sri Lanka.

The other iconic players to have achieved the unwanted feat of scoring a hundred and a duck in a same Test are Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Don Bradman, Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Garfield Sobers, Daryl Cullinan and Jacques Kallis. Windies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul leads the chart with three scores of a hundred and a duck in a Test.

Pujara and Virat Kohli had put on 170 runs in the first innings to help India declare at a mammoth 443 for seven but Pat Cummins gave home fans in the sparse crowd some late cheer, taking 4-10 in an extraordinary six-over spell that included dismissing Kohli and Pujara for ducks in near-identical fashion, both chipping to Harris at leg gully.

At the end of day three, India, after bowling out Australia for 151 in response to their first innings total of 443/7 declared, took a 346-run lead. The visitors were struggling at 54/5 in 27 overs in their second essay but had the upper-hand.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 20:18 IST