India vs Australia: Virat Kohli ends 2018 with a duck, misses out on multiple records

Virat Kohli has been a force to be reckoned with in 2018 but the India skipper’s year came to an anticlimatic end when was dismissed by Pat Cummins for a duck on Day 3 of the third Test match against Australia in Melbourne.

As a result, Kohli missed out on becoming the highest run-getter in a year across formats. He finished the year on 2735 runs which is just 98 runs away from the record holder Ricky Ponting (2833 in 2005).

The former Aussie skipper had scored 2833 runs in 2005 and has held on to the top spot in the list ever since. While Kumar Sangakkara came close to breaking his record in 2014, the Sri Lankan ended up with 2813 runs, 20 short of Ponting’s tally that slots him third in the list. Kohli, who scored 82 in the first innings of the Melbourne Test, is currently second in the list as he finished 2018 with five runs more than the Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batsman.

It’s for the second consecutive year that Kohli came close to surpassing Ponting in the standings but eventually was less than 100 runs short, having scored 2818 last year. The duck also means that Kohli wasn’t able to surpass former South African captain Graeme Smith as the batsman with most overseas runs in a calendar year.

Kohli top-scored in the three-match series against South Africa at the start of this year with 286 runs, before registering a record-hauling 593 runs in the contest against England in summer. In Australia, he did not start well but went on to score his 25th Test century en route to his patient score of 123 runs of 257 balls in Perth.

