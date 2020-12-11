e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Happy don’t have to bowl to Steve Smith,’ Pat Cummins ready to resume rivalry with Virat Kohli

cricket Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 15:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Pat Cummins.
File image of Pat Cummins.(AP)
         

The four-match Test series between India and Australia is set to kick off from December 17th as the two team gear up for the Day/Night Test in Adelaide. The contest will be a chance for some of the bigger Test rivalries to resume - and Aussie speedster Pat Cummins feels ‘fresh’ and prepare for the upcoming contest against India captain Virat Kohli.

It would be the only Test that Kohli would be playing this season as he has been granted paternity leave. Kohli will be leaving for home after the first Test and one can expect the India skipper to put his best foot forward in order to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Also read: Virat Kohli skips pink-ball warm-up game, India opt to bat

On being asked about the contest against Kohli, Cummins said that he is happy that he does not have to bowl to Steve Smith. The bowler added that he looks forward to rivalries on the field - as these are the moments he enjoys the most.

“I’m happy I don’t have to bowl to Steve smith. I saw Kane Williamson’s double hundred last week. So, I’m pretty glad I’m not playing there (in New Zealand) as well,” Cummins told reporters in a conference call.

“I think when you are in the moment, you try and maybe lift (the rivalry with the opposition batsman) a little bit. You sense it at the wicket when someone walks out there.

Also read: Gavaskar warns concussion-victim Will Pucovski about Indian bowlers

“In terms of how it affects the overall storyline, I don’t think about it too much. But growing up as kids, they are the kind of contests that you tuned into TV.

“I remember (Glenn) McGrath bowling to (Brian) Lara; you had to watch it because you knew something was going to happen. I like being in those moments, let’s see what happens this summer,” he signed off.

