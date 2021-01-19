'He will be a threat to rest of the players in Indian team,' Inzamam impressed with India's 'new all-rounder'

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul-Haq likes what he sees of India's new faces who have made a mark in the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. The likes of Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, who have combined to take 20 Australian wickets in the Gabba Test have collectively impressed the former Pakistan batsman, who feels it's remarkable to witness what the four bowlers have managed to do to throw the Test match wide open.

“Like batsmen's job is to not lose wickets and score runs, the bowlers also have a task to not only pick wickets but stop the runs. That India's inexperienced bowlers would face this kind of pressure was something I never imagined. It's very tough to do what India's bowlers have been able to in the series. If I have to compare the bowlers of the two teams, I am more impressed with India's bowling,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Also Watch | India Vs Australia: Pant, Gill lead India to historic win at Gabba, seal series





Inzamam hailed fast bowler Siraj, who on Monday, claimed his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests, Siraj finished with 5/73, and along with Shardul Thakur (4/61) bowled Australia out for 294 in the second innings. Inzamam backed Siraj to continue his fine form going forward and backed the 26-year-old quick to achieve huge success in the time to come.

“I've been saying from the beginning that I see Mohammed Siraj becoming a world-class bowler. The way he dismissed those five wickets, he's proven it. Taking five wickets is one thing, but to give the team timely wickets where you can't afford to give away runs and bowl with aggression, that’s where he has excelled the most,” Inzamam asserted.

As for Thakur – who took seven wickets in the match and scored 67 off 115 balls in the first innings – Inzamam feels his phenomenal all-rounder performances have made him a strong candidate for India's all-rounder slot and that going forward, it will not be easy for the team management to ignore him.

“India have gained so many new players in the series. [Shardul] Thakur took three wickets in the first innings and then another five in the second. While batting, he scored 60-odd runs so I think this new all-rounder will be a threat to the rest of the players in the Indian team. I feel it's a fabulous effort by the Indian team, especially because they stopped Australia from playing the way they usually do,” Inzi added.

