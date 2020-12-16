India vs Australia: ‘Holding grudges is pointless, don’t see things getting personal in this series,’ says Virat Kohli ahead of Adelaide Test

The contest between India and Australia cricket teams in the past have seen its fair share of heated moments. The last time the Virat Kohli-led Indian team had travelled Down Under, there was a lot of sledging between wicketkeepers Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant. There was also a stare contest between Paine and Kohli during Australia’s batting - a moment that had grabbed a lot of attention.

Things, though, this time have been quite friendly. The players from both the teams were seen sharing a great camaraderie and laughter among themselves during the recently- concluded limited-overs series.

Speaking ahead of the all-important pink-ball Test which begins on Thursday, Kohli said that he is expecting a much-friendly series this time around.

“This year has made people realise a lot of things which might not have been necessary in the past,” Kohli told reporters ahead of the pink-ball Test.

“Holding grudges might be pointless. Don’t think things are going to be as personal as they used to be. We are contributing to a larger cause.

“I feel there is much more respect on the field. There is going to be tension, emotions flaring. I don’t foresee anything getting personal anymore. But I don’t see the quality of cricket dropping,” he added.

“You have to maintain the dignity of the sport but you also have to understand that there are two quality sides going at each other. On the field, things are going to be competitive. Definitely going to be as competitive as it has always been,” The India captain signed off.

