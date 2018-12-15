India vs Australia: Hosts ready to target Cheteshwar Pujara with new revised plan

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was the difference between the two sides in the first Test match at Adelaide, may have to deal with a new and revised plan by the Australian bowlers in Perth.

However, David Saker, who is Australia’s bowling coach is very optimistic that his wards will be more potent in the more conducive conditions are Perth.

“I think on a quicker wicket like this one, if we can be just a tad fuller I think we challenge his pad and his outside edge,” Saker told cricket.com.au.

“He’s a big wicket for us because he’s their glue, really. The other players will play their shots, he just does ‘the wall’ so to speak. We just want to bowl a little bit fuller to him and on a quicker wicket we think we might be able to nick him off,” he further added.

Pujara was at his absolute best in Adelaide where he soaked up 450 balls across both innings and after scoring 131 in the first innings, followed it up with a defiant 71 in the second dig. He was the glue in the Indian batting lineup and Australia have identified the threat of Pujara’s patience.

Speaking about the under-fire Mitchell Starc, Saker said that the tall quick will be at his best in Perth when the conditions could suit him and he will be quite a threat for the Indian batting order.

I’ve been really happy with the way Mitchell has been bowling all summer,” Saker said.

“He hasn’t probably got the wickets and the results he would have liked but his control and his run-up to the crease is really good,” he added.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 07:34 IST