India vs Australia, HT World Cup Poll: 70 per cent say Rohit Sharma and Co. will win WC 2023 title at Ahmedabad

All roads are leading to the Narendra Modi Stadium as Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to square off against Pat Cummins' Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Eyeing its third title in the One Day International (ODI) format, Rohit and Co. will aim to end India's long-standing trophy drought in ICC events. India last won the 50-over World Cup when the Asian giants hosted the ODI spectacle back in 2011.

India's captain Rohit Sharma and Australia's captain Pat Cummins pose with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy ahead of its final match(PTI)

Unbeaten in nine games, India avenged its World Cup 2019 heartbreak by outclassing New Zealand in the semi-final. After recording back-to-back 10 wins in the ICC World Cup 2023, Rohit and Co. can script a fairytale finish at the grandest stage by defeating Australia in Ahmedabad. India kickstarted its campaign with a win over Australia in Chennai. Can Rohit and Co. win India's third title at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

HT World Cup Poll: What are India's chances against Australia?

According to a Hindustan Times' World Cup poll, there is a 70 per cent chance that India will beat Australia to win the ICC World Cup 2023 title at the largest cricket stadium. Hosts India and record-time winners Australia contested the ODI World Cup final back in 2003. Under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, India were outplayed by Australia in the the summit clash at the time. Australia have beaten India on 83 occasions in ODIs while the Men In Blue have emerged victorious 57 times.

India vs Australia, HT World Cup Poll: At least 70 per cent think Rohit Sharma and Co. will win WC 2023 title at Ahmedabad (HT)

India lifted the famous trophy when MS Dhoni and Co. defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 final at the Wankhede Stadium. Only Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin know the feeling of winning the 50-over World Cup in India's current squad. While Ashwin failed to record a single appearance in the 2023 edition, Kohli has been leading the batting charge of Rohit's men at the India World Cup.

All eyes on Kohli

Kohli is the leading run-getter in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup. The 35-year-old shattered Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 centuries with his 50th ton in India's previous outing. Kohli's record-breaking century and a bowling masterclass from Mohammed Shami sealed India's 70-run win over New Zealand. Former India skipper Kohli has smashed 711 runs - the most by any batter in a single World Cup edition. He also has the most 50-plus scores (8) in a World Cup.

