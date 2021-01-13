IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘If the time is right to call in match officials you do it’, Lyon backs Siraj for calling out racist abuse in Sydney
cricket

‘If the time is right to call in match officials you do it’, Lyon backs Siraj for calling out racist abuse in Sydney

During a virtual presser on Wednesday, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon said that Mohammed Siraj has set a new standard for calling out poor crowd behaviour.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:47 AM IST
India's Mohammed Siraj speaks to the umpire as the game was halted after allegedly some remarks were made by the spectators on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AFP)

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday condemned the racism row which marred the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He stated that there is no space for such sledges as it can affect people in different ways.

A group of spectators directed racial slurs at Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj on the third and fourth day of the Test match after which the visitors lodged an official complaint with the ICC.

Interacting with media personnel in a virtual presser, Lyon said that Siraj has set a new standard for calling out poor crowd behaviour.

“There is no room for any racial sledges or any abuse in any type. People think they are being funny, but it can affect people in different ways. For me, cricket is the sport for all and there is no room for it at all,” Lyon said.

“If the time is right to call in match officials you do it. We have got a lot of security around the ground these days and if there is anyone doing it then they can be removed, as there is absolutely no place for it. It well may set precedence to report issues to officials,” he added.

Lyon further asserted that as a cricketer, an individual should step up and ‘try his best’ to curb such acts.

“I think it's quite disgusting, to be honest. Yes, I've been on the other end of it, coping abuse, whether that's England, New Zealand, South Africa or wherever it may be. But there's no room for it. As a player you've got to try your best to block it out,” Lyon said.

“I just really hope in a whole world society, we can get over it and people can come to watch us play cricket, with players not going to work and not be worried about being abused or racially abused,” he added.

The Australian players had supported their Indian counterparts after the incidents with skipper Tim Paine even joining the visiting team huddle after Siraj's complaints on the fourth day of the drawn match.

The four-match series is currently tied 1-1 with the fourth Test scheduled to be held here from Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nathan lyon mohammed siraj racial abuse racial attack india vs australia

Related Stories

cricket

India vs Australia: ‘Sorry to Indian Team’, David Warner apologises over racism row, expects better behaviour from home

PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:38 AM IST
cricket

‘It should not happen anywhere’: Ajinkya Rahane explains Team India were really upset with racism incident in Sydney

PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:27 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.