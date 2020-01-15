India vs Australia: ‘Just bad day in office’ - BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hopeful of series comeback

cricket

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:55 IST

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday opened up on India’s crushing defeat against Australia in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli’s men suffered a 10-wicket hiding on Tuesday after both Aussie openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch scored tons each to chase down the total of 256 in 37.4 overs, without losing a wicket.

As both the teams head to Rajkot, Ganguly expressed hopes that Kohli & Co. will bounce back in the series. In a tweet, the former India captain wrote: “The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker . This indian team is a strong team .. just had a bad day in office.”

The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker . This indian team is a strong team .. just had a bad day in office .. been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago ..good luck @imVkohli @BCCI @My11Circle pic.twitter.com/yfV09iPk85 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2020

He further added that the current team has succeeded against similar odds before and they can do it again. “Been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago ..good luck,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was on Wednesday ruled out of India’s second ODI against Australia on Friday as the young wicket-keeper batsman has not yet recovered from the concussion he suffered during the series-opener. While team reached Rajkot on Wednesday, Pant is set to travel to Bengaluru for rehabilitation following the standard concussion protocols. Pant is the first international from the country, who has been ruled out after ICC put the concussion protocols in place.

India play the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday, January 17, followed by the final game in Bengaluru on Sunday, January 19.