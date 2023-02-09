India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Titanic clash for Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins in Nagpur

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 Latest Updates: India have won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the last three times in a row and two of those victories have come on Australian soil. Now, Australia are looking to do the same but they would have to defy history to end their run of losses against India in Tests. Australia last won a series in India back in 2004/05 and that itself was their first series win in the country since 1969/70.