Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 10, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

India vs Australia live cricket score, 1st Test Day 5 in Adelaide: Ishant gets Head, AUS five down

India vs Australia 1st Test in Adelaide Updates: Catch all the action of the fifth day of the first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval through our blog.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 10, 2018 05:47 IST
highlights

Live Updates: Ishant Sharma provided India with their first wicket of the day as he got rid of Travis Head. India now need just five wickets to win the match. Earlier on Day 4, Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and paceman Mohammed Shami combined to tear through Australia’s top order. The hosts will need to defy history to chase down the total as the highest successful run chase was in 1902, when the hosts scored 315 for six to beat England. ((Full Scorecard)).  

 Follow India-Australia Day 5 updates below -

05:47 hrs IST

Bowling change

Mohammed Shami comes into the attack in place of Ishant Sharma, who was responsible for the first wicket of the day. Shami scalped couple of crucial wickets yesterday and will look for similar sort of performance today as well.

05:42 hrs IST

First boundary of the morning

Short and wide from Ishant and Paine cuts the ball hard on the offside for a boundary towards backward covers. With that, the Aussie skipper also gets off the mark. The hosts need more of such shots to put the pressure back on the visitors.

05:36 hrs IST

Skipper Paine to lead from the front?

With Shaun Marsh holding the innings from one end, the onus will be on skipper Tim Paine provide the southpaw with good support from the other end. Paine has shown in the past that he can hold his own in the middle and he will expected of the same today as well.

05:29 hrs IST

Ishant provides the breakthrough

India have finally managed to break the partnership as Ishant Sharma gets rid of Travis Head for 14. Ishant bowls fast and short and the ball takes a leading edge off Head’s bat and Rahane takes a simple catch in the slip cordon.

05:22 hrs IST

Marsh, Head on the money

Shaun Marsh and Travis Head are negating whatever the Indian bowlers are throwing at the them currently. They are not looking for anything extravagant and are just going forward steadily, taking one ball at a time. Skipper Virat Kohli needs to come up with a different plan.

05:16 hrs IST

Steady start for Indian bowlers

Four overs have been bowled by Indian bowlers so far with Ashwin and Ishant bowling two each. The duo have conceded just five runs so far but they haven’t troubled the batsmen much.

05:10 hrs IST

Good over from Ishant

Ishant concedes three runs from his first over of the day. But there weren’t any wicket-taking deliveries and he didn’t trouble the batsmen enough in his over. He will look to change that in the coming overs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is off the pitch for some reason and he pointed two fingers in somebody’s direction before leaving the ground.

05:05 hrs IST

Maiden over

Ashwin bowls a maiden over to Marsh to begin Day 5. Both these players hold the key for their respective teams on this day. Ishant Sharma will now bowl the second over of the day.

05:00 hrs IST

First session begins

The players are making their way out in the middle and we are about to get underway with the first session of the day. R Ashwin as the ball in his hands and he will bowl the first over of the day. Shaun Marsh and Travis Head at the crease for the hosts.

04:52 hrs IST

Michael Clarke’s two cents on the situation

Former Australian skipper Clarke tells the official broadcasters that Australia still have a chance to get a positive result in the game. He reckons that Marsh needs to play a big innings while skipper Tim Paine is also capable of holding his own at the crease. But Sunil Gavaskar feels that India have done enough to win the match. 

04:45 hrs IST

Indian players warming up

All eyes will be on Indian bowlers R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. While Ashwin and Shami have scalped two wickets each in the innings, the onus will be on Bumrah and Ishant to shine on the final day. But it could be Ashwin’s turn that could clinch the match for India on the final day. 

04:30 hrs IST

Perfect conditions for cricket

The sun is shining bright at the venue and the conditions seems to be perfect for cricket in Adelaide. Only time will tell if India will go onto clich an emphatic win or the hosts will keep them at the bay. As things stand, the visitors have their noses ahead in the match.

04:15 hrs IST

Shaun Marsh key for Aussies

Australia will hope the number four can bring his Sheffield Shield form on day five, having scored an unbeaten 163 as Western Australia chased down 313 in the fourth innings to beat South Australia in the most recent match at the venue.

04:00 hrs IST

History against Australia

Australia will need to defy history to chase down the total and survive the wiles of Ashwin on a fifth day pitch. The highest successful run chase was in 1902, when the hosts scored 315 for six to beat England. Since the second World War, no team has bettered West Indies’ 239 for five to defeat Australia by five wickets in 1982.

03:45 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the fifth day of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. India need just six wickets to win the opening Test of the four-match series. While as for the hosts, they need to keep the visitors as bay for an entire day or score 219 more runs.