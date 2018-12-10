India vs Australia live cricket score, 1st Test Day 5 in Adelaide: Ishant gets Head, AUS five down

Live Updates: Ishant Sharma provided India with their first wicket of the day as he got rid of Travis Head. India now need just five wickets to win the match. Earlier on Day 4, Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and paceman Mohammed Shami combined to tear through Australia’s top order. The hosts will need to defy history to chase down the total as the highest successful run chase was in 1902, when the hosts scored 315 for six to beat England. ((Full Scorecard)).

Follow India-Australia Day 5 updates below -

05:47 hrs IST Bowling change Mohammed Shami comes into the attack in place of Ishant Sharma, who was responsible for the first wicket of the day. Shami scalped couple of crucial wickets yesterday and will look for similar sort of performance today as well.





05:42 hrs IST First boundary of the morning Short and wide from Ishant and Paine cuts the ball hard on the offside for a boundary towards backward covers. With that, the Aussie skipper also gets off the mark. The hosts need more of such shots to put the pressure back on the visitors.





05:36 hrs IST Skipper Paine to lead from the front? With Shaun Marsh holding the innings from one end, the onus will be on skipper Tim Paine provide the southpaw with good support from the other end. Paine has shown in the past that he can hold his own in the middle and he will expected of the same today as well.





05:29 hrs IST Ishant provides the breakthrough India have finally managed to break the partnership as Ishant Sharma gets rid of Travis Head for 14. Ishant bowls fast and short and the ball takes a leading edge off Head’s bat and Rahane takes a simple catch in the slip cordon. First wicket of the morning courtesy @ImIshant #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0qGcMm2P7i — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2018





05:22 hrs IST Marsh, Head on the money Shaun Marsh and Travis Head are negating whatever the Indian bowlers are throwing at the them currently. They are not looking for anything extravagant and are just going forward steadily, taking one ball at a time. Skipper Virat Kohli needs to come up with a different plan.





05:16 hrs IST Steady start for Indian bowlers Four overs have been bowled by Indian bowlers so far with Ashwin and Ishant bowling two each. The duo have conceded just five runs so far but they haven’t troubled the batsmen much.





05:10 hrs IST Good over from Ishant Ishant concedes three runs from his first over of the day. But there weren’t any wicket-taking deliveries and he didn’t trouble the batsmen enough in his over. He will look to change that in the coming overs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is off the pitch for some reason and he pointed two fingers in somebody’s direction before leaving the ground.





05:05 hrs IST Maiden over Ashwin bowls a maiden over to Marsh to begin Day 5. Both these players hold the key for their respective teams on this day. Ishant Sharma will now bowl the second over of the day.





05:00 hrs IST First session begins The players are making their way out in the middle and we are about to get underway with the first session of the day. R Ashwin as the ball in his hands and he will bowl the first over of the day. Shaun Marsh and Travis Head at the crease for the hosts. Let's do this 💪🏻💪🏻👍🏻 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6wCpXxdRzN — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2018





04:52 hrs IST Michael Clarke’s two cents on the situation Former Australian skipper Clarke tells the official broadcasters that Australia still have a chance to get a positive result in the game. He reckons that Marsh needs to play a big innings while skipper Tim Paine is also capable of holding his own at the crease. But Sunil Gavaskar feels that India have done enough to win the match. Shaun Marsh getting his eye in #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hqeCsaIxDG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2018





04:45 hrs IST Indian players warming up All eyes will be on Indian bowlers R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. While Ashwin and Shami have scalped two wickets each in the innings, the onus will be on Bumrah and Ishant to shine on the final day. But it could be Ashwin’s turn that could clinch the match for India on the final day. Big bowling day for the Quartet with 6 Aussie wickets to go #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MNRhiLUdrw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2018





04:30 hrs IST Perfect conditions for cricket The sun is shining bright at the venue and the conditions seems to be perfect for cricket in Adelaide. Only time will tell if India will go onto clich an emphatic win or the hosts will keep them at the bay. As things stand, the visitors have their noses ahead in the match. Welcome to Day 5. A fascinating finale awaits here at the Adelaide Oval 😎 #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/SdUQNRtUCU — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2018 Perfect day for a run chase 👌 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/N3DMduwWme — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2018





04:15 hrs IST Shaun Marsh key for Aussies Australia will hope the number four can bring his Sheffield Shield form on day five, having scored an unbeaten 163 as Western Australia chased down 313 in the fourth innings to beat South Australia in the most recent match at the venue.





04:00 hrs IST History against Australia Australia will need to defy history to chase down the total and survive the wiles of Ashwin on a fifth day pitch. The highest successful run chase was in 1902, when the hosts scored 315 for six to beat England. Since the second World War, no team has bettered West Indies’ 239 for five to defeat Australia by five wickets in 1982.



