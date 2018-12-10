India vs Australia live cricket score, 1st Test Day 5 in Adelaide: Ishant gets Head, AUS five down
India vs Australia 1st Test in Adelaide Updates: Catch all the action of the fifth day of the first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval through our blog.
-
05:47 hrs IST
Bowling change
-
05:42 hrs IST
First boundary of the morning
-
05:36 hrs IST
Skipper Paine to lead from the front?
-
05:29 hrs IST
Ishant provides the breakthrough
-
05:22 hrs IST
Marsh, Head on the money
-
05:16 hrs IST
Steady start for Indian bowlers
-
05:10 hrs IST
Good over from Ishant
-
05:05 hrs IST
Maiden over
-
05:00 hrs IST
First session begins
-
04:52 hrs IST
Michael Clarke’s two cents on the situation
-
04:45 hrs IST
Indian players warming up
-
04:30 hrs IST
Perfect conditions for cricket
-
04:15 hrs IST
Shaun Marsh key for Aussies
-
04:00 hrs IST
History against Australia
-
03:45 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live Updates: Ishant Sharma provided India with their first wicket of the day as he got rid of Travis Head. India now need just five wickets to win the match. Earlier on Day 4, Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and paceman Mohammed Shami combined to tear through Australia’s top order. The hosts will need to defy history to chase down the total as the highest successful run chase was in 1902, when the hosts scored 315 for six to beat England. ((Full Scorecard)).
Follow India-Australia Day 5 updates below -
Bowling change
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack in place of Ishant Sharma, who was responsible for the first wicket of the day. Shami scalped couple of crucial wickets yesterday and will look for similar sort of performance today as well.
First boundary of the morning
Short and wide from Ishant and Paine cuts the ball hard on the offside for a boundary towards backward covers. With that, the Aussie skipper also gets off the mark. The hosts need more of such shots to put the pressure back on the visitors.
Skipper Paine to lead from the front?
With Shaun Marsh holding the innings from one end, the onus will be on skipper Tim Paine provide the southpaw with good support from the other end. Paine has shown in the past that he can hold his own in the middle and he will expected of the same today as well.
Ishant provides the breakthrough
India have finally managed to break the partnership as Ishant Sharma gets rid of Travis Head for 14. Ishant bowls fast and short and the ball takes a leading edge off Head’s bat and Rahane takes a simple catch in the slip cordon.
First wicket of the morning courtesy @ImIshant #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0qGcMm2P7i— BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2018
Marsh, Head on the money
Shaun Marsh and Travis Head are negating whatever the Indian bowlers are throwing at the them currently. They are not looking for anything extravagant and are just going forward steadily, taking one ball at a time. Skipper Virat Kohli needs to come up with a different plan.
Steady start for Indian bowlers
Four overs have been bowled by Indian bowlers so far with Ashwin and Ishant bowling two each. The duo have conceded just five runs so far but they haven’t troubled the batsmen much.
Good over from Ishant
Ishant concedes three runs from his first over of the day. But there weren’t any wicket-taking deliveries and he didn’t trouble the batsmen enough in his over. He will look to change that in the coming overs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is off the pitch for some reason and he pointed two fingers in somebody’s direction before leaving the ground.
Maiden over
Ashwin bowls a maiden over to Marsh to begin Day 5. Both these players hold the key for their respective teams on this day. Ishant Sharma will now bowl the second over of the day.
First session begins
The players are making their way out in the middle and we are about to get underway with the first session of the day. R Ashwin as the ball in his hands and he will bowl the first over of the day. Shaun Marsh and Travis Head at the crease for the hosts.
Let's do this 💪🏻💪🏻👍🏻 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6wCpXxdRzN— BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2018
Michael Clarke’s two cents on the situation
Former Australian skipper Clarke tells the official broadcasters that Australia still have a chance to get a positive result in the game. He reckons that Marsh needs to play a big innings while skipper Tim Paine is also capable of holding his own at the crease. But Sunil Gavaskar feels that India have done enough to win the match.
Shaun Marsh getting his eye in #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hqeCsaIxDG— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2018
Indian players warming up
All eyes will be on Indian bowlers R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. While Ashwin and Shami have scalped two wickets each in the innings, the onus will be on Bumrah and Ishant to shine on the final day. But it could be Ashwin’s turn that could clinch the match for India on the final day.
Big bowling day for the Quartet with 6 Aussie wickets to go #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MNRhiLUdrw— BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2018
Perfect conditions for cricket
The sun is shining bright at the venue and the conditions seems to be perfect for cricket in Adelaide. Only time will tell if India will go onto clich an emphatic win or the hosts will keep them at the bay. As things stand, the visitors have their noses ahead in the match.
Welcome to Day 5. A fascinating finale awaits here at the Adelaide Oval 😎 #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/SdUQNRtUCU— BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2018
Perfect day for a run chase 👌 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/N3DMduwWme— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2018
Shaun Marsh key for Aussies
Australia will hope the number four can bring his Sheffield Shield form on day five, having scored an unbeaten 163 as Western Australia chased down 313 in the fourth innings to beat South Australia in the most recent match at the venue.
History against Australia
Australia will need to defy history to chase down the total and survive the wiles of Ashwin on a fifth day pitch. The highest successful run chase was in 1902, when the hosts scored 315 for six to beat England. Since the second World War, no team has bettered West Indies’ 239 for five to defeat Australia by five wickets in 1982.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the fifth day of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. India need just six wickets to win the opening Test of the four-match series. While as for the hosts, they need to keep the visitors as bay for an entire day or score 219 more runs.