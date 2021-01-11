India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: India bat for 131 overs in 4th innings to snatch draw at Sydney

IND vs AUS Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 5 Highlights: Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin led India to a sensational draw at SCG. The duo bat throughout the final session, registering an unbeaten 62 run partnership. The two teams will meet in Brisbane in final Test from 15th January with series levelled at 1-1.