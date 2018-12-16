HT Logo
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 in Perth: Kohli, Rahane look to build

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Live Updates: Catch all the live score and updates from day 3 of the second Test match between Australia and India.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 16, 2018 07:29 IST
highlights

Live updates: After dismissing Australia for 326, the Indian innings got off to the worst possible start as both the openers were dismissed even before the score had crossed 10. However, a solid knock by Virat Kohli, and impressive partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and then Ajinkya Rahane have now put India on level terms with Australia at the beginning of day 3. Australia will believe they are one wicket away from getting into the lower order of India and this is where Kohli and Rahane need to continue building their partnership. A riveting day promises to be in store. (Full scorecard)

7:29 hrs IST

Predictions are coming through

7:10 hrs IST

Aussies are confident

“Virat is a good batsman. He respects good bowlers. All our bowlers bowled well in patches today. Sometimes they nick it sometimes they don’t. We just have to keep putting it in right place in the right time. We have to be disciplined enough to get those edges and a bit of luck is needed,” Khawaja said after the day’s play.

7:01 hrs IST

Day 3 is often the moving day

6:58 hrs IST

Confidence in the captain

Ishant, who returned with an impressive figures of 4/41, was elated with his team’s performance and praising his skipper said: “We feel pretty confident when he’s (Kohli) batting at the crease. We felt good and finished the day in a strong position.”

6:45 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and the Australian bowling attack. It was an amazing contest on day 2 and both the batsmen came up trumps on the day. They have to resume their fight all over again if India are to go past the Australian 1st innings score.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd day of the 2nd Test match between India and Australia.