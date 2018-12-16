India vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 in Perth: Kohli, Rahane look to build

Live updates: After dismissing Australia for 326, the Indian innings got off to the worst possible start as both the openers were dismissed even before the score had crossed 10. However, a solid knock by Virat Kohli, and impressive partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and then Ajinkya Rahane have now put India on level terms with Australia at the beginning of day 3. Australia will believe they are one wicket away from getting into the lower order of India and this is where Kohli and Rahane need to continue building their partnership. A riveting day promises to be in store. (Full scorecard)

7:10 hrs IST Aussies are confident “Virat is a good batsman. He respects good bowlers. All our bowlers bowled well in patches today. Sometimes they nick it sometimes they don’t. We just have to keep putting it in right place in the right time. We have to be disciplined enough to get those edges and a bit of luck is needed,” Khawaja said after the day’s play.





6:58 hrs IST Confidence in the captain Ishant, who returned with an impressive figures of 4/41, was elated with his team’s performance and praising his skipper said: “We feel pretty confident when he’s (Kohli) batting at the crease. We felt good and finished the day in a strong position.”



