India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: IND hope to make good start on Cheteshwar Pujara's special day

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Latest Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara is set to join an elite group of Indian Test stalwarts on Friday. The 35-year-old will become the 13th Indian players to have earned his 100th Test cap, having made his debut against Australia in Bengaluru in October 2010. India will be hoping to mark the occasion with a good start to the game first and then, eventually, a victory that will make defeat impossible in the four-match Test series. Australia, on the other hand, have the odds stacked quite steeply against them after their dismal surrender in the first Test. While they were in the contest for much of the first two days, they withered towards the end of the second day and their batting lineup look woefully ill-equipped to deal with the spin threat of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.