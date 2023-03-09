IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: India take on Australia with focus on World Test Championship final qualification
India vs Australia 4th Test Live Score: A positive outcome will see India join Australia for the World Test Championship finals, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval in June. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 4th Test Match.
India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: After enduring a tough nine-wicket defeat in Indore, Team India will look to bounce back on winning ways when they host Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. The match holds great significance as far as the World Test Championship is concerned and a positive outcome will see India join Australia for the finals, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval in June. A draw or even a defeat won't put curtains on India's qualification chances but a lot will depend on the outcome of the Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which too starts from Thursday. Australia, on the other hand, will hope to carry forward the winning momentum and finish the series on level terms. The tourists are currently trailing 1-2 in the four-match series. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 09, 2023 08:07 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: What did Steve Smith have to say
In what could probably be his last Test in India, Smith said, "I probably can't see myself coming back really, if I'm being realistic. But we'll wait and see, take it day by day, four years is a long time. I'll enjoy this one, hopefully it's a great crowd and we can entertain them and ideally finish the series really well."
-
Mar 09, 2023 07:56 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: 'We want to do our best in all the games', says Rohit Sharma
Recently, Rohit responded to Shastri's criticism of the Indian team being overconfident for the third Test match. "Honestly, when you win two games, if the people outside are feeling that we are overconfident, it's absolutely rubbish, because you want to do your best in all four games. You don't want to stop by winning just two games, it is as simple as that. Obviously, all these guys, when they talk about being overconfident and all that, especially the guys who are not part of the dressing room, they don't know what kind of talk happens in the dressing room. Ruthless is the word that comes to my mind", he said.
"Not to give any inch to the opposition when they are playing, especially when they're touring abroad, and that is exactly what we have also experienced when we have toured outside. The opposition will never let you come into the game, never let you come into the series. And that is the mindset we have as well. We want to do our best in all the games. If it seems overconfident or anything like that to the outsiders, it doesn't really matter to us", he further added.
-
Mar 09, 2023 07:48 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Lance Morris
-
Mar 09, 2023 07:46 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: Head-to-head
In Test cricket, the Aussies lead in head-to-head, although they don't lead in the ongoing series. Australia have won 44 games and lost 32 out of 105 fixtures. Meanwhile, India have 24 wins, 20 defeats.
-
Mar 09, 2023 07:35 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad! The hosts need a win to secure a berth in the final of the World Test Championship, where – if they qualify – they will meet Australia again at the iconic Oval in England.