Live

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: India take on Australia with focus on World Test Championship final qualification

cricket
Updated on Mar 09, 2023 08:07 AM IST

India vs Australia 4th Test Live Score: A positive outcome will see India join Australia for the World Test Championship finals, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval in June. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 4th Test Match.

IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 1
IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 1(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE Score: After enduring a tough nine-wicket defeat in Indore, Team India will look to bounce back on winning ways when they host Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. The match holds great significance as far as the World Test Championship is concerned and a positive outcome will see India join Australia for the finals, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval in June. A draw or even a defeat won't put curtains on India's qualification chances but a lot will depend on the outcome of the Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which too starts from Thursday. Australia, on the other hand, will hope to carry forward the winning momentum and finish the series on level terms. The tourists are currently trailing 1-2 in the four-match series. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 1

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 09, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: What did Steve Smith have to say

    In what could probably be his last Test in India, Smith said, "I probably can't see myself coming back really, if I'm being realistic. But we'll wait and see, take it day by day, four years is a long time. I'll enjoy this one, hopefully it's a great crowd and we can entertain them and ideally finish the series really well."

  • Mar 09, 2023 07:56 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: 'We want to do our best in all the games', says Rohit Sharma

    Recently, Rohit responded to Shastri's criticism of the Indian team being overconfident for the third Test match. "Honestly, when you win two games, if the people outside are feeling that we are overconfident, it's absolutely rubbish, because you want to do your best in all four games. You don't want to stop by winning just two games, it is as simple as that. Obviously, all these guys, when they talk about being overconfident and all that, especially the guys who are not part of the dressing room, they don't know what kind of talk happens in the dressing room. Ruthless is the word that comes to my mind", he said.

    "Not to give any inch to the opposition when they are playing, especially when they're touring abroad, and that is exactly what we have also experienced when we have toured outside. The opposition will never let you come into the game, never let you come into the series. And that is the mindset we have as well. We want to do our best in all the games. If it seems overconfident or anything like that to the outsiders, it doesn't really matter to us", he further added.

  • Mar 09, 2023 07:48 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

    Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Lance Morris

  • Mar 09, 2023 07:46 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: Head-to-head

    In Test cricket, the Aussies lead in head-to-head, although they don't lead in the ongoing series. Australia have won 44 games and lost 32 out of 105 fixtures. Meanwhile, India have 24 wins, 20 defeats.

  • Mar 09, 2023 07:35 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 4th Test in Ahmedabad! The hosts need a win to secure a berth in the final of the World Test Championship, where – if they qualify – they will meet Australia again at the iconic Oval in England.

Topics
india vs australia

'India messed up tactically': Wasim Jaffer fires fresh warning to Virat Kohli

cricket
Published on Mar 09, 2023 08:07 AM IST

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has urged Virat Kohli and Co. to deliver the goods after receiving a 'wake-up' call in the Indore Test.

Jaffer feels Kohli is due for runs big-time (AP-Wasim Jaffer Instagram)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

cricket
Published on Mar 09, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: Both the teams have maintained a 100 percent record so far and it will be interesting to see who ends on the losing side. Here are the live streaming details of DC vs MI, WPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Streaming:(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Virat Kohli 42 runs away from going past Gavaskar, Dravid in illustrious list

cricket
Published on Mar 09, 2023 07:53 AM IST

espite the below-average returns in the last three years, Kohli still finds himself at the cusp of records. He is only 42 runs away from registering 4000 Test runs in India and go past legends like Gavaskar and Dravid.

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first day of third cricket test match between India and Australia in Indore, India, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Ashwin on cusp of breaking Anil Kumble’s spectacular record in 4th Test vs AUS

cricket
Published on Mar 09, 2023 07:25 AM IST

Spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to break Anil Kumble's record against Australia in the 4th Test on Thursday. Ashwin can also join Harbhajan Singh on an elite list.

Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to break Anil Kumble's record(AP-Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
‘Jab dusre khelte hai aur aap paani pila rahe hai…’: Gambhir says ‘it will hurt’

cricket
Published on Mar 09, 2023 07:08 AM IST

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who is also the mentor of LSG, the franchise KL Rahul leads in the IPL, said getting dropped from Indian T20I and Test sides should "hurt" the talented right-hander.

Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul
ByHT Sports Desk
Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol dash powers Gujarat Giants to victory

cricket
Updated on Mar 09, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB taste third defeat on the trot after another ordinary bowling performance

Harleen Deol plays a shot during the Women's Premier League 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore(Gujarat Giants Twitter)
ByAditya Chaturvedi, Mumbai
Aiden Markram falls short of ton as West Indies fight back against South Africa

cricket
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 11:24 PM IST

South Africa made a solid start to the second test against West Indies on Wednesday, reaching 311-7 at the end of day one following big scores by opener Aiden Markram and newcomer Tony de Zorzi.

South Africa's batsman Aiden Markram, right, plays a reverse shot as West Indies's wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva watches on during the first day(AP)
PTI | , Johannesburg
Stand-in skipper Smith steps up to make amends

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 10:29 PM IST

It is no coincidence that Nathan Lyon came into his own in the third Test as Steve Smith stepped in to captain filling in for Pat Cummins.

Australian captain Steve Smith on Day 1 of the 3rd cricket Test match between India and Australia(PTI)
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Ahmedabad
Stage set for a fascinating finale

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 10:08 PM IST

On a more even pitch in Ahmedabad, the final Test promises a fierce battle between India, coming off a rare home defeat, and rejuvenated Australia.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma after the 3rd Test match against Australia(ANI)
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Ahmedabad
Watch: Babar smashes maiden PSL century, equals Warner's massive feat in T20s

cricket
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 09:55 PM IST

Babar Azam smashed his maiden century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday. The Pakistan skipper has equalled the batting records of David Warner and Aaron Finch in T20 cricket.

Babar Azam has equalled the batting records of David Warner and Aaron Finch in T20 cricket. (Twitter/ Pakistan Super League )
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Bumrah completes back surgery in New Zealand, pacer likely to miss Asia Cup

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Speed merchant Jasprit Bumrah has undergone surgery in New Zealand. The Indian pacer will miss the entire edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah walks off at the end of the first innings(Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk
'When Ishan gets his chance, we won't drop...': Rohit's big remark on Bharat

cricket
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 09:59 PM IST

Rohit Sharma spoke in detail about India's wicketkeeping conundrum in the longest format of the game following Bharat's inconsistent performances with the bat in the first three Tests against Australia.

KS Bharat; Rohit Sharma; Ishan Kishan(PTI/ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 07:20 PM IST

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Streaming: The encounter holds great significance in terms of World Test Championship (WTC) finals, with India still vying for the remaining berth. Here's the live streaming details of India vs Australia 4th Test:

India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming:(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Delhi Capitals CEO backs IND star to be game-changer for Ponting and Co. in IPL

cricket
Published on Mar 08, 2023 06:48 PM IST

Runners-up in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league, Delhi Capitals have appointed veteran opener David Warner as the leader of the Rishabh Pant-less side for IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals have appointed veteran opener David Warner as the leader of the Rishabh Pant-less side for IPL 2023(BCCI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
