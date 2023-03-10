Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 2: IND look to break Usman Khawaja-Cameron Green stand early, AUS 4 down
India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 2: IND look to break Usman Khawaja-Cameron Green stand early, AUS 4 down

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 2 Latest Updates: Australia start the day on 255/4 with Usman Khawaja on 104. Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 here. 

ByHT Sports Desk
IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 2 Latest Updates: Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green start on a partnership that ballooned to 85 runs off just 116 balls in the last session of the first day at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Khawaja anchored the Australian innings throughout the day and starts on an overnight score of 104 off 251 balls but it was Green who was the aggressor by far in the partnership. The all-rounder scored 49 runs in just 64 balls, taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners after the hosts took the new ball. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took two wickets on the first day while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have one each to their names. Australia start on an overnight score of 255/4. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 10, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: How did the Indian bowlers fare?

    Mohammed Shami took two wickets in 17 overs, conceding 65 runs. The pacer had a poor start with wayward bowling, but soon found his momentum. Umesh Yadav bowled 15 overs, conceded 58 runs but failed to take any wickets. Both, he and Shami bagged two maidens. Meanwhile, R Ashwin took a wicket in 25 overs, conceding 57 runs, with 8 maidens.

    Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket, bagged two maidens in 20 overs, conceding 49 runs. Meanwhile, Axar Patel conceded 14 runs in 12 overs, with four maidens and Shreyas Iyer bowled a over, conceding two runs.

  • Mar 10, 2023 07:40 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: Khawaja-Green partnership!

    Since Green's arrival at no. 6, the duo stitched together a partnership of 85 runs off only 116 balls for the fifth wicket. Green slammed an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 64 balls, including eight fours. The young all-rounder will be aiming to get his half-century. Meanwhile, Khawaja is unbeaten at 104 off 251 balls, packed with 15 fours.

    India will be hoping to break that partnership early on, other the duo could lead Australia to a strong total in the first innings.

  • Mar 10, 2023 07:34 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: Gutsy Usman Khawaja

    Khawaja is only the second batter to bat out an entire day's play in India since 2013. Chandimal did it for Sri Lanka in 2017 in Delhi, when he smacked reached 147* from 25* on Day 3. Khawaja reached 104* from 0* on Day 1 itself!

  • Mar 10, 2023 07:20 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: What did Usman Khawaja have to say after his unbeaten ton?

    After the final session on Day 1, Khawaja remained unbeaten, having smacked 104 off 251 balls.

    Speaking after the session, he said, "A lot of emotion in that. Has been a long journey, getting a hundred, as an Australian you always want to do that. It's very special. Head took the new ball down. He was smacking them. Was pretty good to watch that from the other end. It was such a nice wicket, I didn't want to give my wicket away. It was a mental battle more than anything else. You need to keep doing it for a long time. I had the helmet in my right hand, I told him (Green) just me a hug, instead of a high five (following his century). I have no superstitions, I stretched a bit in the morning and I was ready to go."

  • Mar 10, 2023 07:12 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 2: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test match between India and Australia. The match is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST. So, stay tuned folks for some exciting cricket!

