India vs Australia Live Score 4th Test, Day 2: IND look to break Usman Khawaja-Cameron Green stand early, AUS 4 down

IND vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 2 Latest Updates: Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green start on a partnership that ballooned to 85 runs off just 116 balls in the last session of the first day at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Khawaja anchored the Australian innings throughout the day and starts on an overnight score of 104 off 251 balls but it was Green who was the aggressor by far in the partnership. The all-rounder scored 49 runs in just 64 balls, taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners after the hosts took the new ball. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took two wickets on the first day while spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have one each to their names. Australia start on an overnight score of 255/4.

