India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Weather may spoil Rohit and co's return to Gabba as rain threat looms
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: The Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, will look to make early inroads, provided the rain stays away on the second day of the Gabba Test in Brisbane.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: India and Australia’s much-awaited face-off at the Gabba in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy started off on a damp note, with only 80 deliveries bowled on the morning of the Brisbane Test before play was called off due to regular showers. It isn’t quite the start that either team would have wanted to a match they know could determine the outcome of the series as well as the World Test Championships as a whole. Nevertheless, there will be optimism in both camps, knowing that the cricket in this series has been moving at a rapid rate and could result in an exciting game of cricket even in a contracted spell of time....Read More
The drama on day one began at the toss itself, as visiting captain Rohit Sharma called correctly and caused something of a surprise by choosing to bowl first on a track that is renowned for starting off as paradise for batters before developing into tougher and tougher conditions as the match goes on. Even more surprisingly, Pat Cummins claimed that he too would have chosen to bowl if the toss had gone in his favour, perhaps indicating that both captains and strategy groups were trying to make the best of overcast conditions and some moisture in the pitch.
Nevertheless, India’s opening burst saw them fail to take advantage of those conditions, with the ball not quite doing as much as they would have hoped on the opening morning as the opening duo of Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney looked relatively comfortable against the fresh red ball. India were also not as threatening as they could have been, once again slightly too short in their length and not making the openers play at the deliveries as often as they would have wanted. One good sign for India was Jasprit Bumrah’s pace looking to be back to regular, meaning he had recovered well from his discomfort in the previous match, but he wasn’t as potent and dangerous as in Perth.
India go into the Gabba Test match with two changes to their team personnel, bringing in Akash Deep for Harshit Rana in an attempt to harness his hard-length hitting quality that could be of better use on the Brisbane pitch. They also opted to bring in Ravindra Jadeja for his long-term spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin, meaning India have used three different spin-bowling all-rounders in the first three matches of the series. Jadeja might offer a little more with the bat than Ashwin, and will also add a different angle of attack with his left-arm spin following Ashwin’s struggles with ball in hand.
Meanwhile, Australia go into the match largely unchanged, their only change being to bring Josh Hazlewood back into the fold to replace Scott Boland. While Khawaja and McSweeney started off in a circumspect manner, taking their time against the new ball, they have survived 13.2 overs for no damage to the wickets column. This puts them and the middle order in a strong position heading into the second day of the match, where they can hope for continued batting conditions against a softer ball.
India will be very concerned about allowing the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith taking advantage of this situation to add on runs, pushing this innings firmly in Australia’s favour even before Travis Head or Mitchell Marsh could further capitalise by wreaking havoc with quick runs. While there is no need to panic for India this early into Australia’s innings, the fact remains that they will be concerned by the potential for Australia to use the Gabba’s typically strong early conditions to rack up the runs and bat India out of the game on a pitch where the visitors will have to bat last.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: India made a couple of changes in their playing XI from the last match, where they suffered a big defeat in Adelaide. India made two changes — Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep were back in the side, replacing Harshit Rana and Ravichandran Ashwin.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney safely negotiated a stop-and-start first session on Day 1. Khawaja was on 19 and McSweeney 4 and Australia was 28-0 after 13.2 overs, the only action of the day.
According to Accuweather, there are chances of rain before the first session on Day 2, and it will be cloudy. Showers are expected from 9 AM local time onwards for two hours approximately. After that it is expected to be cloudy, with less chances of rain. So we could see some pauses during the match, but there is a high chance to see plenty of action too. Also the temperature is expected to hover around 24-31 degrees Celsius.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: The rain played spoilsport on Day 1 as only 13.2 overs were bowled. Now on all the remaining four days of the Test match, 98 overs will be bowled and proceedings will be starting slightly ahead of schedule. Day 1 began at 5:50 AM IST, however, for the remaining days of the Test, the play will start at 5:20 AM IST, weather permitting. The close of play on all the remaining days is scheduled for 12:50 PM IST, however, the play can be extended for an extra half an hour, if the full 98 overs haven't been bowled.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the Gabba Test! Rain played spoilsport on the opening day with only 13.2 overs of play possible, as Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney remained unbeaten. The hosts put 28 on the board, and while the Indian bowlers will eye an early breakthrough, rain threat continues to loom over Brisbane.