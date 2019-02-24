India vs Australia: Matthew Hayden predicts T20I and ODI series results

India won the ODI series 2-1 and drew the T20I series 1-1 in their recent tour of Australia and therefore they will be looking to be on the winning side in both the series at home. Ahead of the two-match T20I series and five-match ODI series, former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden predicted the results of both the series.

“Based on what India has achieved in New Zealand, I think it is going to be 4-1 (in ODIs). And I think it going to be a tie in the T20Is with Australia winning one of those,” Hayden told Star Sports.

Matthew Hayden, considered as one of the finest players of spin bowling, on Saturday shared his knowledge with the Australian batsmen on how to tackle slow bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

While Kuldeep has been rested for the two-match T20 series but Australia will be facing Chahal and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.

Hayden, here as a commentator, was invited by old friend and current coach Justin Langer as the former opener had long chat with the players during their net session at the ACA-VDCA Stadium this afternoon.

Hayden was seen demonstrating shot selection to the players as he accompanied the side during their full practice session. “It was great obviously to have JL’s (Justin Langer) great mate and a legend of the game come back and someone who’s had so much success here in India as a batsman to to get around to this field the boys and have a good chat was great,” Finch said at the news conference.

