India vs Pakistan: Sourav Ganguly reacts to Sachin Tendulkar’s comment on World Cup match

Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly on Saturday responded to teammate Sachin Tendulkar’s comment that India should not sacrifice two points in the World Cup by not playing against Pakistan.

According to a report on Times Now, Sourav said, “He (Sachin) wants 2 points against Pakistan, I want World Cup.”

Sourav also praised Virat Kohli & Co for their impressive ODI performances in the last six months and he believes that the decision of the India-Pakistan clash resides with the government.

“That is the only way forward. For what he can control is the way they have played and the way they will play. They are a phenomenal side and they have played absolutely superb cricket for the last six months and that is all he can do and not worry about what is going on. Rest, it is the government who takes the decision on whether to play Pakistan and I am sure that cricketers will stick to that,” he added.

Tendulkar had said that he would “hate” to see India concede two points to Pakistan by not playing them in the upcoming World Cup as such a move would only help the arch-rivals in the mega-event.

Tendulkar echoed Sunil Gavaskar’s view that India would be better off beating Pakistan in the World Cup than forfeiting the June 16 tie in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.

“India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament,” said Tendulkar in a statement to PTI.

Ganguly had spoken about cutting all sporting ties on a news channel and said: “This is a 10-team World Cup and each team plays matches against every other team and I feel if India doesn’t play a match in the World Cup, it won’t be an issue. I feel it will be really difficult for ICC to go on with a World Cup without India. But, you also have to see if India has the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But, personally I feel a strong message should be sent.”

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 19:48 IST