‘Didn’t make any comment’: Shoaib Akhtar denies statement on India-Pakistan World Cup match

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has denied any statement made by him on whether India and Pakistan should play against each other in the World Cup. A Pakistan news channel reported that Akhtar said India has a right to pull out of the match, however, the speedster has denied any such comment.

“I completely deny the false news by Indian media about my statement on Indian cricket team / World Cup 2019. I did not make any statement at all and Indian media is making it up. I condemn the loss of lives. Both countries should come to the table to resolve the issues,” tweeted Akhtar.

I completely deny the false news by Indian media about my statement on Indian cricket team / World Cup 2019. I did not make any statement at all and Indian media is making it up. I condemn the loss of lives. Both countries should come to the table to resolve the issues. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 21, 2019

According to a Pakistan news channel, here’s what Akhtar had to say on the issue.

“Honest reply, BCCI wants to play with Pakistan, the government says no. Had they played with Pakistan, Star Sports and BCCI would have earned the maximum revenue. The series would have a monetary value of 600 million dollars. Do you think they don’t? Of course, they want that. Now speaking on part of their argument, they want to play with Pakistan. Our Pakistan board had mentioned that they want to play a bilateral series and you cannot deny it although the series can be held at a different venue altogether. But they have said that they have a board to run which falls under Supreme Court. That is their argument and that is logical.

“Should sports stay political? Not at all. So these differences set in matters of circumstances. We strongly condemn the loss of lives. But when it comes to our country, we are one nation, united and we will stand by our Prime Minister’s statement without having a second thought. However, They have a right to pull out. Their country was attacked and hence the decision. You cannot argue on that?”

“Our forte is to talk about cricket and not about the political scene. When such things happen, try to create bridges as a cricketer. It is very important as players to talk about things that bring about unity rather than antagonising the situation.”

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said if India boycotts Pakistan at the World Cup, he would ‘hate’ to give two points to the arch-rivals.

Taking to Twitter, the master-blaster said: “India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. It is time to beat them once again. I would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament”.

However, Tendulkar said whatever the government decides, he will completely support it.

“Having said that, for me India will always come first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart,” he said.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama in Kashmir on February 14.

There have been growing demands that India should not play Pakistan on June 16 at the World Cup, scheduled to take place at the Old Trafford in England, as a mark of protest.

